Hawkesbury Woolworths customers asked to help kids living with a disability

This October, Woolworths is encouraging Hawkesbury customers help kids living with a disability, through their Variety Fundraising Appeal.
They are asking the community to purchase a $2 token, or round up their purchase to the nearest dollar when they shop, to support the appeal and help children and families in need.
Now in its ninth year, the partnership has seen Woolworths customers help to raise more than $13.8 million with Variety across NSW and the ACT.
The funds from this year's appeal will go towards the Variety We Move Grant, which provides life-changing mobility equipment for kids living with a disability.
Woolworths Richmond, Windsor, Rouse Hill, Schofields and Glenorie Operations Manager, Matthew Smith, said their continued support of Variety this year was important.
"Together we can help provide community members across NSW and the ACT with the help they need," he said.
"We are extremely grateful for the continuous generosity that our customers bring, providing a positive impact on local families and children."
Taya, 12-years-old, was born with muscular dystrophy, a progressive and degenerative muscle condition, and uses a wheelchair to get around.
Her old wheelchair had massive limitations, with Taya having to worry about it not getting up stairs or fitting through doors.
Her Mum, Courtney, said they were "so desperate" for a new wheelchair.
"They are like her legs and Variety was our last hope," she said.
"We applied for the Variety We Move Grant after being told about it from Taya's support coordinator and the process was easy.
"The new wheelchair has changed Taya's life, it's changed our whole family's life."
