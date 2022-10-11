Bede Polding's sheep return to school grounds

When the floods were imminent in July, many residents rushed to get their livestock and animals to safety and Bede Polding College was no different.
The South Windsor school moved its animals - including its resident sheep - off-site to St Columba's High School at Springwood, to keep them out of harm's way.
After allowing the facilities and paddocks to dry out over last term, the sheep were able to be returned to Bede.
Agriculture teacher Andrew Heath said the paddocks remained wet for a long time.
"That's a problem with the sheep's hooves, if they're walking around on muddy terrain," he said. "If you get really moist ground conditions, you can have disease and the potential for disease ... is increased.
"The best thing to do for the animals is to get them out of that sort of environment for that period of time.
"So, we left them up [at St Columba's] for basically a term and then we brought them back down when the paddocks had recovered, and we had a bit more feed in our own paddocks for those animals."
With everyone back home, the school were able to complete some animal care.
Bede's two merino wethers, Spider and Neil, born in 2019, and dorper ewe, Cinnamon and her lamb, were given a health check-up and orally drenched for worms.
Spider and Neil required their hooves to be trimmed up and the school enlisted the help of its Year Nine Agriculture students, who capably helped the animals get back in tip-top shape.
Mr Heath said the trimming was a good experience for the students.
"The hooves need to be periodically trimmed. It's like a manicure," he said.
"When we got the animals back, we had the nine students having a go at trimming the hooves up on the animals."
Once the school gets lucky with some dry weather, the merinos will also be shorn, with a contractor coming in to do a demonstration for the students.
"It takes a couple of days for their actual fleece to dry out," said Mr Heath.
"So, we can't have a shearer work on them when the fleece is still wet. That just doesn't work properly."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
