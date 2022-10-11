Hawkesbury Gazette

Bede Polding's sheep return to school grounds

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:30am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the floods were imminent in July, many residents rushed to get their livestock and animals to safety and Bede Polding College was no different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.