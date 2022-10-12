Heather Lee once again adds her name to the history books

Challenging conditions didn't stop Richmond's Heather Lee from setting a new world record.
The 95-year-old went out at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre (SOPAC) in pouring rain on Saturday, October 8 for the Treloar Shield Women's 95 years 1500 metre over the weekend, completing it in 13:45.93, to set a new world record (pending ratification).
Ms Lee said she had a tremendous response supporting her in the attempted record.
"I've been inundated with phone calls and things like that," she said. "I'm utterly amazed by it all. I'm completely sort of flabbergasted."
This is the first time that Ms Lee has raced competitively since January 2020, due to COVID-19.
"Saturday was the first time I've been on the sports track in nearly three years," she said.
"It was a bit daunting, because I was a bit nervous at first, but once I set it off and got into a stride, I was quite happy about it."
The rain on Saturday worsened throughout the day at SOPAC, especially as she waited for her race to begin.
"I could see the rain was getting heavier and heavier and heavier, so when we finally took off, I was headed over to lane one," she said.
"And because there's a rail all around the edge of lane one, I was walking in water all the way around the track. So it wasn't pleasant.
"But it the rain wasn't cold, so I was grateful for that and it was good to set up a new world record."
Ms Lee started walking after her husband Leonard passed and has turned her new hobby into world records.
Saturday's race was an extraordinary feat that has never been achieved before and marked the seventh world record achievement of the NSW Masters Athlete's career.
She has already set others in the Women's 85 and Women's 90 years masters' age groups, and now has her sights on more records, realising that no one has ever done what she is currently doing.
"Nobody's been race walking in the 95 to 100 age group, so in a way I'm establishing new ground. I'm almost establishing history," she said.
On Saturday, November 15 she will be racing a 400 metre at Bankstown, along with a three kilometre walk, and the following weekend she will set off on a 800 metre.
Ms Lee said she was confident about the 800 metre and 3 kilometre, but the 400 metre will be a bit of a challenge, having to complete it in three minutes 21 seconds.
"I've been doing it in training, but I've got to do this under under different competition rules," she said.
"Normally I race walk and with that you head over to lane one and you just should just stay there, whereas I will have to do this in my own lane.
"There will be other people in the other lanes. If I'm lucky, I can get lane one and that will serve me well."
