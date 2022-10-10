The HSC Drama syllabus has been given a new brave new shake-up, as teenagers have come together to rejuvenate the course's work and final performance.
The Monologue Collective, founded by former HSC graduate from Grose View, Laneikka Denne, is a one-year writing program, where teenagers develop monologues for other teenagers to perform in the HSC individual drama performance.
The 10 students involved, developed six to eight minute monologues, comprising stories of queer love, neurodiversity, dealing with trauma and toxic masculinity.
Ms Denne said "the Monologue Collective puts teenagers at the forefront of telling their own stories".
The 19-year-old's idea to create the collective came from her own experiences completing the HSC Drama syllabus in 2019.
"When I was searching for my own monologue, there were no monologues I could find that really, to me, encapsulated what it was to be a teenage girl," she said.
"It was mostly written by older men, that felt like they were reminiscing on what they think a teenage girl would have felt like, which is really weird.
"So, I actually ended up writing my own play at 17, where there was a monologue in it."
Ms Denne's play, Dead Skin, went on to be performed in Sydney and Los Angeles making her the youngest playwright to be published by Australian Plays Transform.
She then created the Monologue Collective, gaining funding from Create NSW, in partnership with King Cross Theatre, and support from PYT Fairfield, Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW and Australian Plays Transform.
Ms Denne said the program had helped its participants, with some going on to perform on professional stages.
"One of our kids, Jesse, he's also from Western Sydney and actually used the monologue collective to write his actual HSC monologue, that he has performed this year," she said.
"Now he's going from doing that HSC monologue in the classroom, at school for his exam, to performing on a professional stage, where professional actors perform every week.
"It's really nice to see how this program can really bridge gaps with youth to theatre ... it's just been really lovely."
The final performance will see professional actors deliver the monologues, with all of the schools coming out to see the works.
The first season of the Monologue Collective will commence at Kings Cross Theatre from October 18 to 21.
It is due to tour regional NSW schools in late 2023 into 2024, and is in the process of publishing.
