Hawkesbury Gazette

Teenagers rejuvenate the HSC Drama syllabus

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students of the Monologue Collective rehearse and workshop their written monologues. Picture supplied.

The HSC Drama syllabus has been given a new brave new shake-up, as teenagers have come together to rejuvenate the course's work and final performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.