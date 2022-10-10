Welcome to The Offseason with Brad Drew

As the NRL wraps up for another year, my weekly column will now focus on the V8 Supercars, Spring Racing Carnival and the League, Football and Cricket World Cups. There is so much quality sport coming our way.
I am currently holidaying in the NASCAR loving southern states of the USA, but I was able to find a Texan bar to watch the final stages of last weekend's Bathurst 1000 with my mates.
Our favourite Tooheys Blue had to change to Bud Lights as we watched the Great Race, but we all coped!
I have always had an interest in the V8s and Formula One, but where we are staying, they are obsessed with NASCAR.
The Las Vegas South Point 400 is on this weekend and it receives so much media coverage.
I smile and feign interest but 287 laps of cars going round and round in circles doesn't grab me.
Our Bathurst is a 6km winding track around a local Mountain road with nature causing spin outs and crashes, mixed in with pure speed shootouts between Fords and Holdens. So much better!
As a Holden lover, I had to watch the last Bathurst race to support the Red Lion. It was a big moment in history and a sad moment for most car loving Australians.
However, even though he was driving a Ford, I also have a soft spot for James Courtney.
James' father is a great bloke and was a social butterfly around our local area for many years. I have enjoyed many coffees with him and he is also a Panthers supporter.
This year's race was mayhem from the very beginning with crash after crash and the safety car taking centre stage.
Legendary driver Greg Murphy said the race was "madness, complete madness". That made it great to watch. I was sitting on the edge of my bar stool just waiting for the next smash.
In the later stages, I found myself cheering on Cam Waters in his great looking Monster Ford, as he tried to catch up to Shane Van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert in their Holdens. But they were just too good.
After 161 crazy laps, it was won by Van Gisbergen who now boasts 73 career Supercars wins.
His co-driver Garth Tander achieved a whopping fifth Bathurst win - all in Holdens - among his 100 career podiums.
Well done, boys. It brings into question where our country is going if the great Holden disappears into history whilst still producing fantastic cars.
Surely, we can create an environment where someone can afford to build an Aussie car?
We need a car industry and a manufacturing industry. They have provided so much employment for so many Aussies. We can't all be IT gurus.
It is obvious that I am a true-blue Aussie, who fantasises about driving an Aussie made V6 or V8 Holden, not an electric Hyundai from a production line on the other side of the world. I simply love the sound of them.
For those who don't know, the best T20 cricketers have arrived in Australia to compete for the World T20 Cup over the next month.
I can't imagine next week's game of Namibia v Netherlands in Geelong will rate highly, but India v Pakistan in Melbourne should create some highlights.
November will see the big stars come out to play and I am predicting the Aussies to beat England in the final.
The Rugby League World Cup kicks off this week with an England v Samoa blockbuster at St James Stadium in Newcastle.
I will be watching that from Las Vegas and even though Newcastle is a cold, bleak Northern England location, I have my money on the Samoan boys.
I am now heading off with some Austin locals to go 'honky tonkin' in the self-proclaimed "Live Music Capital of the World". Wish me luck!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.