Pinky remembered for his larger than life character

Legendary announcer and well-known Hawkesbarian Gordon "Pinky" Fellows passed away last month. He will be remembered for his larger than life character.
The 76-year-old lived a massive life up to his passing on Friday, September 9, following a long battle with ill-health.
A resident of the Hawkesbury for more than 30 years, Pinky was known by many as "the golden voice" and "the man behind the moustache", but to his family, he was the man that broke the mould.
Prior to his retirement in 2020, Pinky was the voice of the weekly off-street drags at Eastern Creek, the Summernats Horsepower Heroes competition and countless other car shows across NSW and the eastern seaboard.
He had a passion for motorised machinery and old fashioned styles, and a way with words that cemented his place as Australia's leading car show announcer.
But that's not the only place that Pinky thrived.
His daughter Michelle Fellows said that was in his last chapter of his very "colourful life".
Pinky worked in radio, as a morning host on multiple stations. He worked in TV creating the character Mr Gaspo, who used to blow up balloons for The Super Flying Fun Show on Channel Nine, from 1975-80.
He appeared in over 30 TV shows and films, worked with numerous companies on commercials, and also performed magic shows as a clown for kids in shopping centres.
Pinky announced at drag boat racing events before his start in car shows.
He also dabbled in the country music scene, managing and helping many artists get their music career started, He boasted being the first to play Lee Kernaghan on the radio, managing Eddie Low and others.
The name Pinky came after his time on The Super Flying Fun Show. It was used as his clown name during his magic shows.
Michelle said that her father had always been a "very colourful and full of life" person.
"He certainly breaks the mould as far as a traditional man goes," she said. "He's always been quite flamboyant.
"And that shines in every area of his life, no matter what chapter you've been in."
Pinky had a signature look, with a big handle-bar moustache that he took great pride in.
His start in car show announcing came in 1997 at the Easter Street Rod Nationals at Hawkesbury, where a chance emerged for him to get behind the mic.
Pinky's career took off within the year and his commitment to announcing became evident, as he travelled across the country in his own customised caravan, and later bus, to present at any car show that welcomed him.
Michelle said the back half of the caravan and bus was like a sound studio.
"All of his announcing was done with that, whether it was the caravan or the bus, so he'd tour throughout Australia, mainly Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia," she said.
"That was the main route he did and basically do all the car shows or the Summernats, the Easternats, anything.
"He even did other shows, like caravan and camping shows and all that sort of stuff."
Pinky had five kids, Tracy, Jacqueline (who has passed away), Trevor, Michelle and Billy Joe.
"He brought Billy Joe up as a single dad," said Michelle. "That was a bit of an achievement, because back in the day, it certainly wasn't common for a man to bring up a child by themselves.
"He's had such a massive life that it's so hard to narrow down.
"He's always been a fun loving Aussie larrikin."
The funeral of Gordon "Pinky" Fellows will be held at Castlebrook Memorial Park, 712-746 Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Thursday, October 13 from 1.45pm.
The family has said that those attending are encouraged to bring their hot rods and machine cars to give one last rev of the engines for Pinky.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
