Hawkesbury agritourism to receive boost from new policy

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 6 2022 - 8:30pm
Agritourism opportunities for farmers in the Hawkesbury are expected to become easier to set up under a new NSW agritourism policy, while also protecting and safeguarding local Pick-Your-Own-Fruit businesses.

