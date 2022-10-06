Hawkesbury agritourism to receive boost from new policy

Agritourism opportunities for farmers in the Hawkesbury are expected to become easier to set up under a new NSW agritourism policy, while also protecting and safeguarding local Pick-Your-Own-Fruit businesses.
Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes, Anthony Roberts, had met with Hawkesbury farmers and Ms Preston on several occasions to understand the issues and to address them.
Ms Preston said the policy was aimed at helping businesses thrive and that Hawkesbury fruit farmers had driven the changes.
"This policy will make it easier for our farmers to set up, run and grow agritourism experiences on their properties," she said.
"Such as farm stays, cafes, cellar doors, retreats, roadside stalls, fruit picking and small wedding venues.
"It will help bring more tourists to our region and provide endless avenues for primary producers to drive productivity and cash flow on their doorstep."
Owner and operator of Bilpin Fruit Bowl, Margaret Tadrosse, said that she was happy to hear the action that the NSW Government had taken after advocating for the farmers in the Hawkesbury.
"Thank you to the department for listening to our concerns, taking on board our issues and supporting our recommendations," she said.
Mr Roberts said the finalised policy will encourage the next generation to farm the land and that after the resilience shown by the state's primary producers, the government wanted to support them however they could.
"These reforms will help landowners build up their resilience and recover faster from the pandemic and natural disasters by providing another source of income."
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, said it would become cheaper and easier for farmers to diversify their income and support the thriving agritourism sector.
"Agritourism is a growing sector for both the Australian and NSW economies, and is expected to be worth $18.6 billion nationally by 2030," he said.
"We have introduced clear definitions and new planning pathways to allow agritourism activities to happen with either faster or no planning approval, if they meet requirements set out in the policy."
The new policy will commence on December 1, 2022.
For more information visit planning.nsw.gov.au/agritourism.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
