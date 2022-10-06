$15,000 raised at 36th Annual Diocese of Parramatta Charity Golf Day

Despite a less than encouraging weather forecast, it was sunny blue skies at Richmond Golf Club on Tuesday, September 27 for the 36th Annual Diocese of Parramatta (DOP) Charity Golf Day.
With 148 golfers hitting the course in the team Ambrose event and 160 sitting down for the lunch and presentation the day was enjoyed by all.
The event was raising money for Grace's Place - a residential trauma centre for children affected by homicide being built at Doonside - and Umoja - a program to support disadvantaged and impoverished students in Arusha, Tanzania.
A total of $15,000 was raised for the two charities, with $10,000 going to Grace's Place and $5,000 going to Umoja.
Donations were made by the Richmond Club Ltd, Diocesan Development Fund (DDF), Catholic Church Insurance (CCI), JR Waste and Recycling, Terry Shields Toyota, Adesso Home Improvements and Hawkesbury Accident Repair Centre.
The innovation of purchasing 'mulligans' for $5 and a $5 hole in one shot for a new Toyota Corolla Ascent Sports Car (Terry Shields) added to reaching the total.
The DOP Charity Golf Day organising committee thanked everyone who participated in the event.
CEO of Grace's Place, Matha Jabour OAM, gave an exceptional speech about the needs of children and families at the facility, which officially opens on February 2, 2023.
Terry Shields Toyota, Marketing/Guest Experience, Elissa Glen, arranged for their Brand Ambassador, jockey Hugh Bowman, to play in their team on the day and fielding plenty of questions about his extraordinary achievement of riding Winx to 33 consecutive wins.
Foundation sponsors, DDF and CCI, were acknowledged for their support and commitment over the 36 years of the DOP Golf Day, even with the cancellation of the last two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Each player received a special Oz Fashions Titleist golf ball and cleaning brush, with an additional ball provided by DDF.
This was much appreciated by all and a brilliant start to the day, along with an egg and bacon roll breakfast.
Major sponsor JR Waste and Recycling and Chief Operating Officer-Liquid, Peter Lees, presented nearest to the pins and the Par Three Champions Trophy.
St Andrews College, Marayong, were congratulated on taking out the coveted best scratch score trophy for a score of 55 - a brilliant team effort, setting all-time record for the competition of 15 birdies.
They were presented the prestigious award by DDF CEO, Royce Brennan.
The winners of the Medley event were South Windsor's Bede Polding College team - Mark O'Connor, Dean Bertenshaw, Megan Bertenshaw and Marc Sluiter - who turned in a creditable net 55.5.
They were presented their award by CCI Client Relationship Manager for NSW and ACT, Corie Cowan.
A Special Achievement Award was also presented to Bede Polding College for their ongoing, consistent support of registering three teams each year, for the last 15 years of the event.
The DOP Charity Golf Day organising committee congratulated all of the teams formed from friends, schools and P and F Associations who enthusiastically and happily enjoyed the day.
The 37th Annual DOP Charity Golf Day will be held on Tuesday, September 26 2023 at Richmond Golf Club.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.