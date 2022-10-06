The Watchmakers Garage is the place to kick back

The Watchmaker has been a must stop shop for everyone that has walked through Windsor Mall in recent years and recently it has had even more to offer with The Watchmakers Garage.
Run by the watchmaker himself, Kurrajong local, Anthony, The Watchmakers Garage opened in December 2021 and is a restaurant/cafe attached to the back of the original store.
Anthony said opening the venue was something that he had always wanted to do and had been building towards for a number of years.
"I was going to originally do it with the old shop that I had before," he said. "I wanted to give people something that they love around the shop.
"Somewhere, they can kick back and have coffee and enjoy that and the stuff that we sell.
"We were looking for a new location from our old spot to expand and be able to do that as well."
The garage maintains the retro theme and style of the store, with neon signs, classic stools and tables, old motorcycles and more.
Anthony has had the name, The Watchmakers Garage, for a longtime and his new location at Windsor Mall (having moved from a shop front across the road) worked out for the restaurant's entrance to be out the back, and downstairs, of the main store, on Union Lane.
The restaurant's logo is a tribute to his family and features Anthony on a motorcycle with his son riding along in a sidecar and his late father's name, Ron, on the number plate.
Anthony said they wanted to create a spot that was family friendly and attractive to the bike and car clubs that visit the area.
"They come out here because we sell a lot of memorabilia and so they love to kick back and look at the stuff that they've seen back in the day or that they love," he said.
"We have products downstairs, as well as upstairs.
"So, they can relax and have a coffee or lunch downstairs and later on they can go upstairs and see what else we have."
Since wanting to open the garage, Anthony has faced some hardships, such as COVID-19 and the floods, but despite this, he has been receiving a good response from the community and out of town visitors.
"It's been a rollercoaster," he said. "But there are always setbacks and we're getting good traction with everyone coming out again.
"I'd say our biggest selling item would definitely be the burgers and the hot dogs have been done really well.
"But then on Saturdays and Sundays, breakfast has just been a big thing out here. Especially with the Windsor Markets."
The garage exclusively sells Toby's Estate coffee, but also promotes and supports other businesses, like Flower Sisters florist from Vineyard or Tipsy Wicks candles from Kirrawee.
"I'm happy to do that for them," said Anthony. "As long as it benefits them, I help them out and I've even posted other coffee shops on my page upstairs. I want to help everyone."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
