Hawkesbury Gazette

The Watchmakers Garage is the place to kick back

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 6 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Watchmaker has been a must stop shop for everyone that has walked through Windsor Mall in recent years and recently it has had even more to offer with The Watchmakers Garage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.