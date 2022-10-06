Helping Hawkesbury children find their way through tough times

While all are feeling the impact of rolling disasters, following the steady flow of fire, floods and the pandemic, special attention is currently being focused toward children.
Good Grief-MacKillop Family Services has devised a new program suite, titled Seasons of Growth and Stormbirds, aimed at supporting young people, their parents and carers and other adults in sharing their experiences of change of loss in a creative way.
The intensity of recent disasters has brought about higher levels of uncertainty and affected areas of daily life which raises many questions about the impacts and how we can best support children, young people and our families.
As part of its ongoing support of the recovery effort, Hawkesbury Council will host three presentations focused on the Good Grief-MacKillop Family Services material.
The presentations will assist parents and carers to understand and attend to their own and their children's feelings and learn skills for adapting and moving forward.
They will also help parents and carers to discuss helpful ways to support children and young people who have been adversely affected by natural disasters.
Presentations will be held on:
To take part in a presentation register with council's community services by emailing hubs@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or call community development officer Donna Keogh on 0427 521 532.
