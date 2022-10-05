Warragamba Dam declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure

A proposal to raise the Warragamba Dam wall by 14 metres has been declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure (CSSI), as it is deemed essential to NSW for economic and social reasons.
The declaration comes after calls from the community asking the NSW Government to provide a long term flood mitigation plan, following regular major flood events occurring in recent years.
Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said that raising the Dam wall would provide a flood defence for the residents of the Hawkesbury.
"This announcement puts people first," she said.
"It is about protecting lives, people's homes, property, businesses, farmers, their stock and the infrastructure that is severely damaged by floods."
NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, said the independent flood inquiry showed that raising the Warragamba Dam was the best way to protect communities downstream.
"This declaration reinforces that raising the dam wall is the most effective long-term flood mitigation strategy to help protect residents across the Hawkesbury-Nepean," he said.
"This region has been hit hard by floods and we are committed to progressing this important project to make sure residents have genuine flood protection into the future."
Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson, said the NSW Government's recently released Greater Sydney Water Strategy showed the significant risks and costs of alternative proposals, such as lowering the dam's supply level.
"In a flood similar to the worst on record in the valley, the number of homes impacted would drop threefold from 15,500 to 5,000, while 14,000 people would need to be evacuated rather than 90,000," he said.
"The cost of damages would also be reduced by up to $8 billion.
"Labor's plan to lower Warragamba's water supply level by 12 metres would have severe consequences such as putting Sydney into severe water restrictions and increasing people's water bills."
Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes, Anthony Roberts, said the declaration would not impact the rigorous assessment and stakeholder scrutiny the proposal would need to go through.
"The proposal has already been subject to an 82-day public exhibition, which gave stakeholders a chance to provide their feedback," he said.
"This proposal doesn't hurt us during drought, but will protect us during floods, balancing the natural extremes that are becoming more frequent."
WaterNSW will respond to the feedback and issues raised in submissions and its Preferred Infrastructure Report, before a comprehensive assessment is undertaken in accordance with the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
