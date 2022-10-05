Hawkesbury Council release draft waste strategy

Hawkesbury Council has placed on public display its Draft Waste and Resource Recovery Strategy 2032.
The document takes into consideration the results of a survey commissioned in February, which recorded an impressive 1900 responses.
Council's waste services contracts are set to expire next year and the council's landfill will reach capacity within the next four years.
The strategy aims to set framework for the delivery of waste services that not only meet community needs and expectations, but also guarantee reliability, affordability and sustainability.
At a base level, the strategy has the following goals:
The strategy has a 10 year timeframe and carries three overriding themes:
To view the draft strategy visit yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/wss
Public feedback will be accepted up to Friday, November 4. This can be lodged via the website, by emailing council@hawkesbury.new.gov.au or mailing PO Box 146, Windsor, NSW, 2756.
