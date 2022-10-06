Hawkesbury Gazette

This Lil pooch has a passion for competition says proud mum Vicki

Matt Lawrence
By Matt Lawrence
October 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lil negotiates a tunnel during competition at Tamworth. Picture supplied.

Vicki Case and her pure-bred Australian cattle dog Lil have a special bond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Lawrence

Matt Lawrence

Editor

My passion is providing news that matters to the community of which I serve. I have been doing so now for more than 25 years and my dedication remains as fresh as it was when starting out in the industry.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.