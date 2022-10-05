Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury Dogs win at 2022 Australian Flyball Nationals

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
Over 400 dogs competed in the 2022 Australian Flyball Dog National Championships at Hawkesbury Showground. Picture by Pinnicle Photography.

It was all paws go at the 2022 Australian Flyball Dog National Championships over the long weekend, as hundreds of canines of all shapes and sizes battled it out for top honours.

