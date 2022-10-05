Hawkesbury Dogs win at 2022 Australian Flyball Nationals

It was all paws go at the 2022 Australian Flyball Dog National Championships over the long weekend, as hundreds of canines of all shapes and sizes battled it out for top honours.
From terriers to Border Collies and every breed in between, the new indoor facility at Hawkesbury Showground was put to good use by over 400 competitors.
Local dog training club, the Norwest Thunderdogs, hosted the event with flyball dogs from Tasmania, Queensland, Victoria, Canberra, and NSW travelling to Clarendon to compete in over 13 divisions.
The Thunderdogs had over 50 of their dogs participating in the prestigious event and once again proved they're the best in the business, taking out Division 1 and Division 9.
This Nationals win adds to the club's success, having also recently been awarded Club of the Year by the Australian Flyball Association.
The Norwest Thunderdogs is also home to some of the fastest flyball dogs in Australia, with the club currently holding the Australian record for the fastest time of 15.987 seconds.
Despite some rain on Saturday, the sun came out on Sunday and Monday bringing a good amount of locals down to the showground to spectate the national event.
Flyball dog trainer and Hawkesbury local Chloe Crass said it was wonderful to have so many people from across the country come to compete.
"It's been amazing to host such a large event in the Hawkesbury," she said. "To have lots of people from other states stay in our region and experience everything that our community has to offer.
"We've had competitors from Victoria travel to Bilpin during their stay to experience our beautiful orchards, as well as local food vendors and businesses have stalls at our event".
"The Hawkesbury has seen some tough times of late, and it's been a great opportunity for our club to provide some much needed love and appreciation to our hometown".
For information on how to get involved with flyball dog training, visit flyball.org.au.
Check out next week's (October 12) edition of the Hawkesbury Gazette for pictures of all the action across the three day event.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
