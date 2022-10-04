Drewy's Footy Fever: Penrith Dynasty Begins

The Panthers have gone back-to-back with a near perfect performance on Sunday to beat the Eels in front of 83,000 fans. It was clinical.
Being part of the coaching staff, I get to see first-hand the unity and professionalism that has been created by Ivan Cleary, Cameron Ciraldo, Peter Wallace, Brian Fletcher and the whole support team.
There was no way that playing group were going to lose on Sunday night. They had one mission and they completed it in style.
Penrith has been the best team for 3 years with only 10 losses which mainly came during Origin periods or resting significant players. Their numbers are out of this world.
They also became the first team in history to win the Jersey Flegg, SG Ball, Reserve Grade (NSW Cup), State Championship and first grade premierships in the one season.
An amazing achievement which the media don't seem to understand or focus on.
The future talent coming through the system is also so impressive.
There are stars in every grade like young fullback Isaiah Iongi who oozes talent. If club management does their job, there is a dynasty beckoning.
I do feel sorry for the Parramatta players, coaches and fans.
It reminds me a lot of 2001, when I was the hooker in the Eels "unlosable" Grand Final against Newcastle.
The build-up was huge. We felt the overwhelming desire and passion from the whole city and beyond.
We were the best team all year and the experts were all backing us. We believed the hype and thought we were turning up to inevitably win.
Once we got out onto the field, we simply weren't mentally ready for the fight and some guy called Andrew Johns tore us apart.
We managed to get our heads right in the second half but it was too late. To this day, we feel we disappointed every fan.
But Brad Arthur, Clint Gutherson, Mitchell Moses and their team need to realise they made it to the NRL Grand Final! 14 other teams didn't.
You did your fans proud. You created great moments that will last forever in our memories.
Look at all the kids who now support the game and idolise Gutho, Junior and Sivo.
They are there because of how well you have played and how well you have represented rugby league to the public.
The Parramatta team are a wonderful advertisement for footy.
Last night, I walked out onto the field, looked around and smiled fondly with the memory that I played in front of 90,000 people with my mates, and it took an immortal to beat us. Not many can say that.
You guys played on the biggest stage with your mates and it took a team lead by a future immortal to beat you. In 21 years' time you will be very proud. Enjoy what you have done.
One thing I did predict correctly was Dylan Edwards taking out the Clive Churchill medal.
He has played fantastically all year and the Grand Final was no different.
He made lots of metres, created a highlight reel cover tackle, lead the tackle busts and was mistake free.
If it wasn't for James Tedesco, he would be wearing the green and gold over the coming months. Such a shame.
The Panthers' win means the end of my weekly NRL columns for the Gazette this year.
I have loved the opportunity and hope that a few people out there might read it other than my lovely wife and family.
But don't fear, I'll still be here over the offseason, where I will be commenting on the V8s in Bathurst, the Spring Racing Carnival, the T20 Cricket World Cup and more. We've got a great summer of sport ahead of us.
