Drewy's Footy Fever: Penrith Dynasty Begins

By Brad Drew
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:21am
The Panthers have gone back-to-back with a near perfect performance on Sunday to beat the Eels in front of 83,000 fans. It was clinical.

