Local mother and daughter are no longer lost for words

Confronting your own limitations is a difficult part of life, but local mother and daughter duo, Leanne and Holly, did so when they went on the SBS Original series, Lost For Words.
The uplifting series is returning for a second season to shine a light on Australia's staggeringly low literacy and numeracy levels, with 7 million adults who don't have basic literacy skills and 9 million who lack numeracy skills needed in everyday life.
The show follows the personal journey of nine everyday Australians, who are hoping to overcome their struggle to read, write and do basic sums, by taking part in an adult literacy and numeracy program.
The program is led by President of the Australian Council for Adult Literacy, Jo Medlin, and adult literacy teacher, Adam Nobilia, with the students undergoing bespoke learning in the classroom, including one-on-one tutorship and some outdoor challenges.
Leanne and Holly are Bligh Park residents, who despite being in level three for both adult numeracy and literacy, lacked the confidence in completing tasks publicly.
At 19-years-old, Holly was the youngest student in the group. She left school at Year 10 after struggling and never feeling like she fit in.
She now works part time at McDonalds and is studying her Certificate III in Health and Fitness, which she finds a challenge, but is determined to succeed.
Leanne is a mum of three, who disliked school, but completed Year 12, with a lot of help from her sister, who used to write her assignments.
She now works at a the local primary school canteen, where she has memorised the change to give the kids and makes a game out of their school orders by having them spell them out.
The pair weren't sure what to expect in joining the show, with Leanne wanting to improve her reading and writing, while Holly wanted to work on herself and be there for her mum.
"Mum kind of got me on it," said Holly. "I didn't really know anything much about it, but I wanted to go on because all throughout my difficulties mum's always been there by my side, helping me.
"But she's never really gotten the help for herself.
"So I wanted to be there to support her, to return that favour of her always being there for me and that was my chance to be there for her."
Leanne said she wanted to prove to Holly that she could do it.
"If I'm going to talk the talk to her, I've got to walk the walk myself," she said. "I'm always telling her she can do anything. Don't let anything stop her, it's gonna build her character to be resilient.
"All these years I've been saying those things to her, so when I've got the opportunity to better myself and to learn more, than I had to take it with two hands and show her that what I've been saying all this time is true, and I can do it too."
The duo said the going on the show was brilliant and that the rest of the students, the teachers and the crew behind the scenes were all amazing people.
Holly said she came out of the series with a lot more confidence.
"When I first started, I didn't really talk to anyone, but by the end of the show, I was talking to everybody," she said.
"Speaking up in conversations and it just really helps me grow confidence and just realise my self worth and things like that."
Leanne said she was amazed by what she had gotten out of the experience.
"I can't read every word and I can't spell every word in the dictionary, but I can accept that now," she said. "It's unrealistic of me to think that I was going to achieve something like that in a nine-week program.
"What I didn't know is that I was going to form friendships, learn things about myself and my strengths and my weaknesses and be okay with it. Instead of beating myself up about it.
"My character has changed. It's quite refreshing to think of how far we've both come in those nine weeks and not just us, but the whole group.
"It was just beautiful to see the friendships and acceptance of all our differences come together and there's a bond that won't ever be broken now."
Season Two of Lost For Words premiers on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:30pm on SBS.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.