Flower Show and Spring Fair return to Bilpin this weekend

The ever popular Bilpin Flower Show and Spring Fair is set to return this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9), Bilpin District Hall will be a hive of activity, as the event marks its 60th year.
There will be much to see and do, with beautiful floral displays serving as the centrepiece.
There will also be stalls, horticultural advice, coffee and live music provided by singer-songwriter Jed Zarb and Three Degrees of Separation.
This year the show will extend to the Kurrajong Heights Bowling Club with a stunning floral photography exhibition hosted by Hawkesbury Camera Club.
On display will be entries to a member's competition across two categories: indoor (including studio) and outdoors.
Also based at the Bowling Club will be Kurrajong-Comleroy Historical Society, who will present a display tracing history dating back 150 years.
The club itself will also offer Devonshire teas.
The photographic exhibition will open from 10am to 4pm both days.
Activities in Bilpin District Hall will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.
The hall is located at and club are located on Bells Line of Road, Bilpin.
