Richmond Lions Club celebrates organisation's 75th anniversary

To mark the 75th anniversary of Lions Australia, the Richmond Lions Club wanted to do something practical and sustainable for the community.
Enlisting the help of RuffTRACK, the club redeveloped a community garden at Ham Common, Richmond to celebrate the massive milestone.
Richmond Lions Club were not only honouring the organisation's 75th year in Australia, but also the club's 65th year and the Lions International's 105th year.
The project was completed at the end of last month, with the Richmond Lions, RuffTRACK kids, Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon and other guests attending the plaque unveiling on Thursday, September 29.
Club secretary, Roger Sherrington, said it was a pretty important milestone and signified where the club is, in the in the "great world of the Lions".
"[The garden] was a derelict. It was a very dilapidated, barren bit of garden just on the western end of the Information Centre carpark. So we took on the challenge," he said.
"We got rid of the old trees that were there, that were just out of control, and we started the task and realise it was bigger than we realised for the timeframe. So, we got the support of RuffTRACK. "
"That's where we're up to yesterday. It's all planted. There's over 100 tubestock natives that been planted. It's all mulched. Our club is pretty proud.
"It was done with donations and support from and people giving us discounted material and so we've got a nice sandstone plinth there, with a brass plaque that the mayor unveiled yesterday."
RuffTRACK's co-founder and manager, 'Farmer' Dave Graham said it was absolutely brilliant to get involved with the Lions Club and a perfect opportunity for their young people to work alongside some of the community elders.
"Giving them assistance, but also learn from their wisdom and knowledge, and stories around their traps of serving the community over the past 65 years," he said.
Mr Graham said redevelopment involved some "mammoth tasks, such as pulling out the old tree roots, turning the soil and adding 20 centimetres of topsoil to the entire garden.
"We got too laying the Aussie gold granite, which was the border, like the frame around the entire project," he said.
"Planting we had to do. Planting all of the natives and then covering them with 15 centimetres of mulch and then rebuilt all the retaining walls out of sandstone and mortar.
"It was a fantastic opportunity to give the kids, skills right across from concreting to the metal fabrication of the the amazing plasma cut Lions logo plus the big 75."
To support RuffTRACK with its Lawn Lads and Lasses social enterprise, Richmond Lions donated a Zero Turn Mower to the charity, which will help the kids with employment pathways and training in landscaping and garden care.
Mr Graham said at a previous event with the club, he had talked to them about needing a ride on lawn mower and how that would help motivate their young people through the process of garden care,
"Unbeknownst to us, they'd gone out and organised a brand spanking new, bright red lawnmower," he said.
"Everything swings in roundabouts. It was just just quite amazing that it had turned up and we didn't realise that it was coming to us when we're in there helping them out with their garden."
Mr Sherrington said the Lions Club is strong and still working on plenty of community projects while it celebrates its many milestones.
