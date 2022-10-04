Melanie Vugich's still life works on show at Purple Noon Gallery

Her coming Purple Noon Gallery exhibition may be titled Winterly, but the works of Melanie Vugich will not leave viewers feeling cold.
Her delightful collection of still-life paintings are full of colour and warmth.
The exhibition will officially be launched at the gallery from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, October 8.
It will be a chance for local art enthusiasts to not only take in the collection but speak with Melanie about her works.
For those who can't make it to the Freemans Reach gallery in person, the website (purplenoongallery.com.au) will stream the event, including a guided tour and description of the works on display.
"I started painting this body of work during the early winter months, when the rain was endless, but the rolling clouds and muted light were so utterly beautiful," Melanie said.
"As I set up my tablescapes and started mixing colours, my signature shades of pink, coral and amber began to deepen and those moody grey hues in the sky found their way onto my paintbrush.
"Being kept inside by the weather and giving myself plenty of preparation time allowed a lot of energy to go into each brushstroke, and I enjoyed generously lathering on the paint.
"Many of my treasured household objects and books feature, as they always do, my favourite piece of ikat has reappeared and I loved mixing wild banksias with the season's glorious roses, tulips, irises, sunflowers and poppies."
Melanie Vugich grew up in Broken Hill and spent time in Adelaide, Sydney and London, before venturing to Italy.
She fell in love with Florence and lived there for 25 years, working as a fabric designer for high-end fashion labels, using her spare time painting for pleasure and hosting exhibitions.
Melanie relocated to the Sydney suburb of Bronte in 2010 and now paints full-time and focuses on the still life genre.
She celebrates the beauty of Australian native flowers and everyday household items.
Last year Melanie was invited to design fabrics for Oscar de la Renta and Victor Bellaish, two of the world's most innovative fashion labels.
Throughout the US spring season, Melanie's magnolia print was worn by numerous celebrities including Paris Hilton, Sarah Jessica Parker and Dr Jill Biden.
Her paintings appear in private collections around Australia and in Denmark, Italy, France, Germany, London, Singapore and the US.
Purple Noon Gallery is located at 606 Terrace Road, Freemans Reach.
Opening hours: Closed - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 10am to 4pm - Thursday and Friday; 11am to 4pm - Saturday and Sunday.
For more details visit the website or call 4579 6579.
