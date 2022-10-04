Hawkesbury Gazette

Melanie Vugich's still life works on show at Purple Noon Gallery

October 4 2022 - 4:30am
Artist Melanie Vugich. Image supplied.

Her coming Purple Noon Gallery exhibition may be titled Winterly, but the works of Melanie Vugich will not leave viewers feeling cold.

