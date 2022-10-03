Plenty of flavours to be savoured at Richmond Park

The collective tastebuds of Hawkesbury residents have been put on notice ... save the date, Saturday, October 15, and prepare to "Savour the Flavour".
Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury, a new celebration of food and beverages, will be held in Richmond Park from 4pm to 8pm.
It will serve as a showcase a "best of" locally produced food and drinks, provided by our farmers and businesses.
There will also be cooking demonstrations and live entertainment.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon said she was looking forward to seeing a big turn out for the foodie event.
"The Hawkesbury is home to Australia's best fresh food and produce and plays a critical role in feeding Sydney and beyond," Cr McMahon said.
"This is an excellent opportunity for locals and visitors to come along and discover the amazing food and beverages our region has to offer. The event will also be good for our local shops, cafes and restaurants by drawing people into the area and boosting our local economy.
"Our local producers have done it particularly tough over the past three years, with bushfires followed by five devastating floods. Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury will not just boost the spirits but also the profile of our local farmers and producers."
A number of restaurants and producers will hold live demonstrations for visitors, including Copperstone Restaurant, Karu Distillery, Kurrajong Kitchen, Lochiel House and The Royal Richmond.
The Hawkesbury Regional Museum and Gallery will be at the event with their Leonardo do Vino workshops and food bowl farming exhibition. Bookings for Leonardo da Vino can be made at paint_at_savour.eventbrite.com.
Souvenir event glasses are available now from the Hawkesbury Visitor Information Centre for $5. For each purchase you will go in the draw to win a $395 gift voucher from The Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury. Glasses will also be sold at the event for $10.
Savour the Flavour is being staged with the assistance of a $30,000 Regional Tourism Bushfire grant and a $6500 grant from the NSW Government's Destination Sydney Surrounds North. Hawkesbury Harvest is also an event partner.
For those looking to explore the region before event kicks off, grab a visitor guide from the information centre.
Suitable for daytrippers, the itineraries are also available from the Discover the Hawkesbury website, discoverthehawkesbury.com.au.
For Savour the Flavour updates visit Hawkesbury Council's Facebook page.
