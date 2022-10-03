Spooky night of burlesque planned for Windsor's Church Bar

Hawkesbury-based burlesque performer and producer Ana Seethe will return to The Church Bar at Windsor on October 13, for a spooky final edition for 2022 of her popular Thursday Night Special.
Ana said it was great to see the arts return post COVID, but stressed it had been a tough task to gain the same momentum they had in early 2020.
As well as producing the Thursday Night Special Burlesque Show, Ana teaches at Sky Sirens in Surry Hills and Stone Cold Fox Burlesque in Penrith.
For the final show of the year, Ana is keen to conjure a Halloween theme.
Headliner for the night with be Blue Mountains native Porcelain.
When she's not running The Sock Hop Vintage Arts Space, or sharing her love of vintage dance as Mamma Fox at Stone Cold Fox, flame-haired beauty Porcelain enjoys bringing her own dark arts to the stage.
"A curvy vintage vixen with a passion for combining vintage glamour, jazz and blues with the dark, strange and unusual, Porcelain is a combination of old time pinup, femme fatale, gothic goddess and fetish freakshow all wrapped up in one weird and wild little package, ready to set your heart and soul on fire," says Ana.
Joining Porcelain on the night will be Aleksandra the Great, fresh from performing with The World's Greatest Freakshow; Hawekesbury lyra exponent Tamara; Blue Mountains bellydancer Jessyka; Thursday Night Special regular Emmeline Spankhurts; and comedic performer Miss Surely Knot.
Of course, the night will be hosted by Ana, who has a few Halloween treats up her sleeve.
While not an essential, audience members are encouraged to get along on their night in their own ghoulish attire.
Ana reminds, the show is for adults only and "this is a safe performance environment, we will not tolerate disrespectful behaviour".
The show will run for 90 minutes. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.
Tickets cost $25 plus booking fee.
The Church Bar is located in Kable Street, Windsor.
