Hawkesbury Gazette

Spooky night of burlesque planned for Windsor's Church Bar

Updated October 3 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:00am
Headline performer Porcelain. Image courtesy of Brigitte Grant Photography.

Hawkesbury-based burlesque performer and producer Ana Seethe will return to The Church Bar at Windsor on October 13, for a spooky final edition for 2022 of her popular Thursday Night Special.

