The Hawkesbury community has been commended for its compassion.
Thanks to their generosity, many vulnerable folk, including the area's homeless will benefit over coming weeks, via the distribution of items collected during Operation Care Pack.
A total of 1521 personal hygiene products and breakfast/protein bars were donated at Richmond Marketplace between Monday, August 15 and Friday, September 2.
"Richmond Marketplace would like to thank the local community, who generously donated $3693.96 worth of personal hygiene products during Operation Care Pack," said Marketplace senior marketing manager Tracey Thomas.
"It wonderful to see so many residents getting behind a worthwhile cause and helping Hawkesbury's homeless and vulnerable community members.
"We would like to acknowledge and thank the fantastic volunteers from the Hawkesbury Community Kitchen, who will be distributing the personal care packs over the coming weeks.
Due to its success, Richmond Marketplace, owned by ISPT, is committed to running it again next year.
On Tuesday, Richmond Marketplace will launch its next community initiative, The Marketplace Monster Project, supporting local primary students.
Nine primary schools in the region will call for support to become one of the top three earning a share of $3500 school grants.
The project will run until October 31. Participating schools decorated their own Marketplace Monster and all will be showcased until Halloween.
Family and friends and customers are urged to show their support for their local school by voting for their favourite via and in-centre QR code.
All voters will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win $250 worth of eftpos cards.
"Richmond Marketplace prides itself on giving back to the community and The Marketplace Monster Project is a great opportunity to support our local schools," Ms Thomas said.
"Participating schools have done an amazing job decorating the crazy creatures and we're so excited for the community to show their support by voting."
