Western Sydney councils urge review of rates setting methodology

Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) is challenging the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to re-examine the methodology it employs to calculate the financial needs of councils.
Though WSROC welcomed IPART's announcement that it has set its 2023-24 council rate peg at 3.7 per cent, they believe that the modelling and methodology employed to set the rate peg fails to align with the real world.
WSROC president and Hawkesbury deputy mayor, Barry Calvert, said the fact was that even the standard yearly increases of around 2.28 per cent were not proportionate with the rising costs of council expenditure.
"On top of everything, inflation has now begun to spiral, providing further evidence that IPART's methodology is wrong.
"We simply cannot do this with a system that appears to be incapable of pre-empting or reacting to a rapidly changing economic landscape.
"To address long term financial pressures and to deliver on community priorities, WSROC is urging IPART to review the methodology it will use to set the rate peg from 2024-25 and in subsequent years.
"We especially need IPART to closely examine how the rate peg is calculated and what improvements could be made to prevent future financial shocks to the local government sector."
Cr Calvert said with the current annual inflation rate now at nearly 7.0 per cent, the 3.7 per cent cap represented a decrease in real spending power.
"[This is] at precisely the time when Western Sydney councils are dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19, bushfires and the recent unprecedented floods crisis," he said.
"While Western Sydney councils are determined to keep rates as low as possible, we are also required to deliver services and infrastructure that our communities expect and deserve."
While above the usual cap of about 2.28 per cent, the new cap comes after a historically low 0.7 per cent increase for 022-23.
Cr Calvert mentioned internal and external factors that should be considered, such as Greater Western Sydney's growing population, increased levies and rising costs of asset maintenance, and cost shifting by the NSW and Federal Governments.
"The demand for ever more housing also compounds other significant challenges our councils are dealing with," he said.
"Including finding ways to ensure our communities have access to sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy; to rebuild local infrastructure after recent disasters such as floods and bushfires; to provide reliable and sustainable transport solutions, and so much more.
"It should be noted, though, even this latest 3.7 per cent rate peg falls well below the Australian Bureau of Statistics' 5.3 per cent annual Consumer Price Index inflation rate for Sydney to June 2022."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
