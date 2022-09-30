The craft beer industry has certainly made its mark when it comes to creativity, innovation and wackiness, and not just within the drinks themselves, but their packaging as well.
The first thing that catches a beer loves eye are those brilliant designs and artwork.
The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) wants to honour the efforts of breweries and artists with its third annual GABS Can Design Awards.
In 2022, there are nearly 150 Australian breweries that have entered the awards that celebrate the hard work and creativity that goes on behind the scenes at breweries.
Among the entered can designs is the Hawkesbury's Gypsy Fox Brewing Co, with their limited release The Vixen Oat Cream IPA.
This is the second year in a row that Gypsy Fox have entered the competition, with their submitted artwork designed by Sydney-based artist, Glenno Smith.
The beer forms part of the breweries high end series; featuring different characters.
The characters are picked to pair with the style of beer and in the case of The Vixen, Gypsy Fox were looking for a strong whimsical mother figure that inspires trust and provides a sense of comfort.
Gypsy Fox Brewing Co's owner and head brewer, Liam Corr, said it is a female fox on the can, that represents a more feminine side of their packaging.
The character is loosely based on a traditional gypsy traveller.
Mr Corr, said packaging is very important as it is the first judge people have of the beers.
"People can be very judgy," he said. "We supply to bottleshops and have talked to them about what's not selling, and some of the beers that aren't really selling are some of the best views on the shelf.
"The packaging is not really hitting it. People tend to buy beer to have the whole experience, especially with craft beer where there is the story behind it.
"We're kind of rebranding. We were happy with it before, but it was very dark and then it kind of got lost in the shelf at bottle shops.
"We're now kind of going for the opposite. A little bit lighter, sticks out and very logo driven, so people can identify our brand."
Mr Corr said art and craft beer somewhat goes hand-in-hand, as craft brewing is a form of art.
"A lot of people that are into craft breweries, a more way into the craft of it and appreciate the illustration side of things," he said.
"When I talk to my illustrator, I always explain the story behind the beer and the concepts and we build on it together. It's more of like a project together."
In what has been touted as Australia's biggest virtual can art gallery, the 2022 GABS Can Design Awards are open for voting now at gabsfestival.com/2022-cda-aus-entries.
