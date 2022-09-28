Hawkesbury Gazette

The Blonde Group to deliver new hospitality venue at Redbank

Updated September 29 2022 - 6:33am, first published September 28 2022 - 9:30pm
The Blonde Group's Jeremy Horne and Alex Cadger are looking forward to setting up their new business at Redbank.

Exciting times lay ahead for North Richmond's Redbank community, with The Blonde Group signing on to bring a new hospitality venue to the precinct next year.

