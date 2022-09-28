The Blonde Group to deliver new hospitality venue at Redbank

Exciting times lay ahead for North Richmond's Redbank community, with The Blonde Group signing on to bring a new hospitality venue to the precinct next year.
Its founders, Alex Cadger and Jeremy Horne recently met with the Redbank team to run through their plans for the site.
Mr Horne has extensive experience in fast-food chains and fine dining restaurants and Mr Cadger specialises in marketing and advertising within the hospitality industry.
Their combined strengths led them to work together on the special venture that will make its home at Redbank Village Centre.
Their offering for Redbank will be a waterfront cafe-restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating that will serve cutting edge modern cuisine. It will offer coffee, breakfast and lunch and will open for occasional special dinner events.
A special part of the venture is a function centre capable of catering to weddings, private and corporate events.
Due to their extensive industry experience, the fellas have built a solid network of vendors who can help create bespoke, exquisite events for locals upon request.
The venue will boast a wood fireplace, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a cosy, yet sophisticated atmosphere.
Situated within the heart of the village centre, it is expected the venue will become a real community hub for residents.
"We are really looking forward to opening at Redbank and bringing fantastic food and service that reflects the exquisite surroundings," said Mr Horne.
Mr Horne started his food journey with The Coffee Club 17 years ago, Since then he has etched a solid career in hospitality, establishing many ventures, including The Bunker Cafe Bar Restaurant at Springwood, The Coffee Club at East Bank Penrith, and Ribs and Rump Steakhouse at Sydney Olympic Park.
Mr Cadger spent his formative years with the Nando's Australia marketing team.
The pair launched The Blonde Butler Catering in 2015 and now operate a company with three hospitality brands under The Blonde Group.
The business that started out catering small private in-home events, now employs 29 staff and caters to events of all kinds, be it corporate dos, weddings, or private parties.
Growing up in Penrith, the pair say they knew that the Hawkesbury would be an ideal place to base a business due to the connected and engaged community.
