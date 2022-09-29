In 2021, the 130th year of Hawkesbury Agriculture College, Western Sydney University (WSU) cancelled the Bachelor's degrees in Agriculture and Animal Science.
At the same time, WSU also cancelled its sponsorship of the UniSchools Steer Challenge, an engagement program over the previous 20 years.
Teachers that were dismayed with these decisions and wanted to continue to benefit from the known educational benefits of the program, formed the Greater Sydney Schools Cattle Competition (GSSCC).
Essentially rebadging the program from the previous 20 years.
However, at the start of 2022, they were operating without sponsors, steers or access to the commercial facilities of WSU for their training day.
A unique feature of the program was that participating schools have access to the same genetics and use the same feed.
In previous years, steers were purchased from the WSU herd (at commercial prices).
Instead, this year the GSSCC found Murray Grey breeders, Diane, Rochelle and Gary Prattley at Shelgardi Stud in Gunning, NSW.
They also managed to secure Manildra Stockfeeds as their feed sponsor, who provided 10 tonne of pellets.
GSSCC coordinator, Stephen Blunden, said they were taking the process one step at a time as they weren't able to plan too far ahead.
"We didn't know what was going to happen. So, every time we managed to get one hurdle crossed, then we had to face another one," he said.
"Thankfully, we found our way through.
"We were very excited at the end of this year, to have achieved the things we've achieved."
GSSCC sees participating schools receive a balloted steer which they are responsible for: devising a feeding regime that will ensure the steer meets market specifications in 100 days, further gentling so the steer can be presented and paraded, and being responsible for the steer's health and welfare.
The 2022 program had nine schools participate, including local schools Colo High School, Richmond High School, Arndell Anglican College and Bede Polding College.
The program commenced in May, with the training day held at St Columba's Catholic College, Springwood (60 students attended).
The program finished on Saturday, August 13, with students and steers competing in seven events at Hawkesbury Showground.
The awards ceremony was held on Friday, September 9 at Caroline Chishom College, Glenmore Park.
Diane and Gary Prattley from Shellgardi Murray Grey stud, were in attendance to present the Champion School trophy.
Macarthur Anglican School won the competition, while Hawkesbury's Arndell Anglican College and Colo High school came second and third.
Mr Blunden said they have seen a lot of interest from other schools wanting to join the program and want to continue to grow the competition across Greater Sydney.
"A lot of the involvement of schools is dependent on having an [agriculture] teacher and to having the facilities," he said.
"When you're dealing with large animals, like steers, you need very experienced teachers and you need good facilities.
"So that becomes a limiting factor for schools, but we've had a number of schools that have approached us ... we're hoping that a number of schools will be joining us again next year."
Charles Stuart University (CSU) associate lecturers, Veronica Vicic and Emma Lynch, announced that in 2023 there will be a $5000 scholarship available to a student from participating schools who choose to enrol in an agriculture course at CSU's Wagga Wagga campus.
Mr Blunden also mentioned that GSSCC had learned recently that the University of New England is interested in being involved with the program.
"That's exciting for us," he said. "It opens up things for students that are just wanting to do an [agriculture] degree."
Mr Blunden said anyone - particularly teachers - that are interested in the GSSCC program can contact him at s.blunden@bigpond.com.
"We very much welcome more participants," he added.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
