Hawkesbury Gazette

Cadets take to the stage for a kaleidoscopic performance

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 344 Musicians Flight Australian Air Force Cadets (AAFC) are excited to be hitting the stage at Windsor Function Centre this weekend, to perform their show, Kaleidoscope.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.