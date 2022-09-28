Cadets take to the stage for a kaleidoscopic performance

The 344 Musicians Flight Australian Air Force Cadets (AAFC) are excited to be hitting the stage at Windsor Function Centre this weekend, to perform their show, Kaleidoscope.
On Saturday, October 1, they will be taking attendees on an exciting journey though various areas of wind band repertoire.
From classical, to swing, symphonic and military marches, it will be a wide mix of music genres.
Flight Commander of 344 Musicians Flight, Flight Lieutenant (AAFC), Ben Simon, said just like a kaleidoscope of all the colours you see, this will be all the types of music you can hear.
344 Musicians Flight is based out of RAAF Base Richmond, but is made up of Australian Air Force Cadets aged from 13 to 18-years-old from all over NSW and the ACT.
Kaleidoscope will be the culmination of their week-long Musicians Course, held at Richmond from September 24 to October 1.
For this course, the band has been joined by cadet musicians from 7 Wing (Western Australia) Australian Air Force Cadets, as well as cadet musicians from the Australian Army Cadet Band - Sydney.
Flight Lieutenant Simon said they currently have 52 cadets in the band, but they will also be joined by six cadet musicians from 7 Wing (Western Australia) Australian Air Force Cadets, as well as three cadet musicians from the Australian Army Cadet Band - Sydney.
"We've been around since late 2015," he said. "Our first course we had 20 members and two staff, and we've grown to approximately 60 members and a dozen staff.
"All our members must be a cadet within what we call their home squadron.
"So I've got kids here from Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Canberra, Inverell, and a bunch of Sydney towns, pretty much all over NSW.
Flight Lieutenant Simon said the kids do cadets every week at their hometown and once every six months, they go away on a big activity.
"In this case, it's musician course," he said. "We send the music out two weeks in advance, and the kids hopefully do some rehearsal at home and it's our job to put it all together, ready for the show," he said.
"The kids have an opportunity. They can go flying, they can go do a week-long bush camp, a general service training course or a musician's course.
"So it's just another avenue for kids with a musical interest to get fulfilment in the AAFC."
Kaleidoscope, presented by 344 Musicians Flight, will be on at the Windsor Function Centre on Saturday, October 1, from 7-9pm.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for concession/children (16-years-old and younger). They can be purchased at the door or online at kaleidoscope.floktu.com.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
