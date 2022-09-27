When Stephen Boots and his family moved to McGraths Hills in 2017 they were warned about the potential of a 1:100 year flood.
However, like thousands of other Hawkesbury residents, in the last three years his property and livelihood has been severely damaged by constant major floods.
Mr Boots has taken upon himself to gain federal approval for e-petition 4377, which urges the government and water authority to conduct a review and reach a long term flood mitigation plan for the region.
He encourages the community to support him by signing his e-petition, which already has over 300 signatures and now sits in the top five of active e-petitions (150) on the Parliament of Australia website.
Mr Boots has contacted various Federal and State representatives, having received some support, but found others that have not been actively involved.
He originally submitted the e-petition request during the Scott Morrison Government, but is now open under the current Federal Government and will be considered by the NSW Minister for Infrastructure, Rob Stokes.
Mr Boots said the community would like to see swift action to make Warragamba Dam a flood mitigation dam and for there to be a full review of the floods.
"Initially, I wanted to do the petition towards making Warragamba Dam a flood mitigation dam," he said.
"But when I started reflecting on that I thought 'well, that's a great corrective action that can be done sooner than later, but there's a whole whole piece that has to be reviewed'. There's so many elements to this. It's about the government locking in a full review plan."
Mr Boots has seen the fear and precautions of the community as worry of another potential flood emerges.
"Many people in the community, even their children, every time it could potentially rain or when it rains, they're getting anxieties about 'do we have to move?'," he said. "I'm just feeling it for the community.
"Many people have actually got their houses in a hold mode, where they've got their furniture up on the second storey."
Mr Boots encourages the community to sign the e-petition so they can see the action they want from the government.
"We really need support and we need people in the local area to sign the petition," he said
"We just need more momentum from the local community to share their voice
"This is the opportunity for you (the community) to have your say, to lock in the government to review the floods comprehensively and also to lock in an action plan."
E-petition 4377 is open for signature until Thursday, October 13, and can be found at tinyurl.com/24xb7ftb.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
