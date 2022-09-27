Drewy's Footy Fever: Brad's team of the year

It has been an exciting year of footy with many new and established stars creating a lot of memorable moments for fans.
Some players started strong, whilst others took their time to warm into the year.
Some big expectations from big names didn't happen and relative unknowns shone with their natural skills.
Of course injuries, workload and your teammates always play a part, but so many players stood up and pushed their team ahead.
So, like every other columnist it is time for me to do my team of the year.
I have focussed on players who made a difference in 2022. Some had games that were electrifying.
Others were simply dominant every time they had the ball. All of them made Rugby League better.
I am sure it will create plenty of discussion, but my Top 17 are as follows:
Fullback: Dylan Edwards (Panthers) - My favourite player of the year because his work rate is phenomenal, he is always safe and he sparkles in attack. My most likely for the Dally M and the Clive Churchill Medals.
Winger: Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs) - It is hard to keep out Brian To'o, but he scored 30 tries for the second year in a row. Enough said.
Centre: Valentine Holmes (Cowboys) - He can run, he can score, he can kick and he can lead. The Cowboys are a better team just because of him.
Centre: Joseph Manu (Roosters) - Just keeps getting better. His size and speed overwhelm opponents. When he is out, the Roosters generally lose.
Winger: Joseph Sua'ali'i (Roosters) - Still so young but just oozes talent. Will be a superstar for years to come. Likely starter in the Australian team.
Five-Eighth: Cameron Munster (Storm) - I have been critical of him throughout the year, but he simply wins games on his own. Sometimes tries too hard, but that is because he knows they win if he performs.
Half Back: Nathan Cleary (Panthers) - The obvious choice and the game's best player. If he only has a 6/10 game this weekend, then Penrith win. He is that dominant.
Prop: James Fisher Harris (Panthers) - A big tough unit who kept the Panthers moving forward. He just gets on with the job of making metres for his talented halves to take control.
Hooker: Harry Grant (Storm) - Leads with try assists, line break assists and average running metres. Will be the Australian hooker for years to come.
Prop: Joseph Tapine (Raiders) - The Kiwi is pure toughness and deserves his place because his monster aggression kept the Raiders in the finals hunt.
Second Row: Viliame Kikau (Panthers) - In attack or defence he is always creating something. He is excitement and the crowd rise to their feet when he has the ball. Will help the Bulldogs into the Top 8 next year.
Second Row: Victor Radley (Roosters) - Just a strong unit of heart and passion. He just wants to win for his team and his fans. So tough and so committed.
Lock: Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs): One of my favourites. He's only small, but he is often the biggest influence on the field. Can stand toe to toe with the big guys and create attack with the quick ones.
Interchange 1: Isaiah Papali'i (Eels): Kept the Eels in the hunt in most games and his loss to the Tigers will hurt them next year.
Interchange 2: Isaah Yeo (Panthers): Led the Panthers well with strong go forward and great ball playing. Gets better every year.
Interchange 3: Ben Hunt (Dragons): Finally silenced his critics and carried his team to some form of respectability. His utility value is wanted in every team.
Interchange 4: Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys): So young, but so full of natural ability. The Cowboys won games because of him.
That was a hard team to put together with so many options especially at fullback, the halves and in the middle forwards.
I could write this column again tomorrow and get a different combination. I am sure my phone will start going off as soon as this is published.
The Grand Final will be an epic. I have written a lot about the Eels and the Panthers this year so no need to add much more.
It will hopefully be a great game with both teams given free rein to put on a spectacle without undue referee influence. Let the stars play!
I am still tipping the Panthers, but can't wait to watch on Sunday Night.
