Ground has been broken on the new Hawkesbury Fire Control Centre

Ground has been broken at the site of the new Hawkesbury Fire Control Centre in the Woodlands Industrial Area at Wilberforce.
On Monday, September 26, community officials joined with local Hawkesbury Rural Fire Service (RFS) members to celebrate the milestone in the building of the $8 million state-of-the-art facility.
Expected to be completed in 2024, the centre will support the 23 Hawkesbury RFS brigades.
The ceremony was attended by State Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke, RFS Deputy Commissioners Kyle Stewart and Peter McKechnie, Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon and other Hawkesbury Councillors.
Ms Preston said the NSW Government is committed to ensuring emergency services organisations have the infrastructure and resources they need to better protect communities from future emergencies.
"Having a purpose-built and co-located Fire Control and Emergency Operations Centre will provide our local RFS staff and volunteers with the very best facilities for day-to-day operations, and ample room for additional personnel when major events occur," she said.
The facility will include: a districts administration building, operation, planning and logistics centre, training and council emergency operation centre, training ground and hardstand.
It will also have a stores building which will contain: district clean stores and vehicle bays, catering brigade (kitchen and food prep facilities), mitigation services (office and vehicle bays).
RFS Commissioner, Rob Rogers, said construction is expected to take two years and once completed, the new facility will give RFS volunteers what they need to carry out their roles safely and effectively.
"RFS members are dedicated to helping their communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he said.
"Once completed this centre will ensure members of the 23 Brigades in the Hawkesbury District have access to the latest technology and equipment to support emergency events, increase the level of safety and keep the community informed."
Ms Cooke said the Hawkesbury was earmarked for the new facility after having been devastated by back-to-back fires and floods over recent years.
The existing Hawkesbury RFS Fire Control Centre was visited by then NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, in December 2019, where she was able to see first hand the condition of the 1910 building.
The visit gained the attention of the NSW Government, who then funded the project, with Hawkesbury City Council providing the land at the corner of Sackville Road and Ironbark Drive in Wilberforce.
The new Hawkesbury Fire Control Centre is one of eight that the NSW Government is investing $71 million in.
