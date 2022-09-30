Hawkesbury Gazette

Ground has been broken on the new Hawkesbury Fire Control Centre

By Finn Coleman
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:00am
Ground has been broken at the site of the new Hawkesbury Fire Control Centre in the Woodlands Industrial Area at Wilberforce.

