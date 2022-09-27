Hawkesbury primary producers get some additional help

Primary producers have been among the most heavily affected by the February-March floods in the community now have the opportunity to access additional funding.
Through the new $100 million Critical Producer Grant Program, jointly funded by the Federal and State Governments, between $10,000 and $100,000 is available to primary producers.
The program is open to:
Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said the program would help Hawkesbury primary producers who were hardest hit by floods earlier this year, many of whom were hit again in July.
"Our turf growers, vegetable farmers and cattle producers, have really felt the impacts of so many natural disasters in a short period of time," she said.
"This is something Agriculture and Emergency Management Minister, Murray Watt, saw first-hand when he and I met with primary producers in Pitt Town Bottoms in July.
"The damage incurred to our producers' properties, infrastructure and crops was devastating."
Ms Templeman said the funding would help restore production systems and rebuild essential infrastructure to a standard that would better withstand future disasters.
"It covers remedial earthworks and erosion management, where there has been storm or flood erosion, that promotes future resilience," she said.
"It can also be used to replace plant stock for crop replanting, and pest management supplies for flood-affected pastures."
Applications for the Critical Producer Grant program are now open. For more information and to apply, visit: nsw.gov.au/criticalproducergrant.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.