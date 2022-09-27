Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury primary producers get some additional help

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:31am, first published September 27 2022 - 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Minister for Emergency Management and Agriculture, Senator Murray Watt, and Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, meeting with local primary producers in July. Picture supplied.

Primary producers have been among the most heavily affected by the February-March floods in the community now have the opportunity to access additional funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.