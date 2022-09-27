When Maraylya's Jacqueline Attard steps out under the spotlight for her leading role in the coming Schools Spectacular it will be a dream come true.
The 18-year-old was named one of the 46 featured artists in the annual showcase of talented students from NSW Public Schools.
Performances will be held at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, on November 25 and 26.
The featured artists range in age from 10 to 18 and comprise singers, dancers and musicians. They will be backed by a 2,100 voice choir, 2,200 dancers, a 100-piece symphony orchestra, stage bands, a signing choir, specialist ensembles and vocational education and training crews.
The theme of this year's Spectacular is "Creating the Magic".
Jacqueline, who has grown up in the Hawkesbury, is currently studying for her HSC at Wyndham College.
Next year she will start a two year diploma course in musical theatre at Brent St.
Jacqueline, who sings, dances and acts, attends singing lessons with Jenna's Singing School at Annangrove and has vocal coaching with Teri's Gold Vocal Studio in North Richmond.
She is also a member of Richmond Players Musical Society. Her most recent stage jaunt, was as Wednesday Addams in the society's take on The Addams Family.
"I love being a part of musicals and this is where I am most inspired," Jacqueline said. "I enjoy escaping from real life and getting into character on stage.
"In character I find my confidence and self-belief. I can become anyone and do whatever I want."
Jacqueline said she had watched the television broadcast of many previous Schools Spectaculars and had dreamed of being involved.
"Now I can't believe this is happening," she said. "I am so excited for this amazing opportunity to learn from the fantastic and humbling coaches, directors and crew as well as working with new faces. I am so grateful and proud to have been chosen. This is truly magical."
For tickets to the Schools Spectacular visit ticketek.com.au.
