Maraylya's Jacqueline Attard earns featured spot in Schools Spectacular

Updated September 27 2022 - 12:08am, first published 12:05am
Jacqueline Attard will be one of the featured performers at the annual Schools Spectacular to be staged at Qudos Bank Arena in November.

When Maraylya's Jacqueline Attard steps out under the spotlight for her leading role in the coming Schools Spectacular it will be a dream come true.

