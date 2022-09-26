Hawkesbury Gazette

Flyball returns to Hawkesbury Showgrounds for Nationals

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 26 2022
Members of the Norwest Thunderdogs Flyball Dog Training Club. Picture by Geoff Jones.

Flyball will return to Hawkesbury Showgrounds next month as hundreds of dogs and their owners will compete for championship glory.

