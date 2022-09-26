Flyball will return to Hawkesbury Showgrounds next month as hundreds of dogs and their owners will compete for championship glory.
The Norwest Thunderdogs Flyball Dog Training Club will be hosting the 2022 Australian Flyball Dog Nationals on October 1-3.
Though the club is based out of Castle Hill, many of its members are from the Hawkesbury region.
Flyball is a canine team sport founded on the activities dogs love - run, jump, fetch, and retrieve - and consists of a relay race between two teams of four dogs.
Each dog must jump over four hurdles, retrieve a ball by triggering a flyball box and return over the hurdles to the start/finish line. The fastest team, with the least amount of errors, wins.
Norwest are an incredibly successful club, having been dominant in the sport throughout its 16 year history.
The Thunderdogs have won 25 National Championship Titles and have broken the Australian Flyball Record 12 times, currently holding the 15.987 seconds record.
The club has continued to perform well in 2022 and were awarded the Australian Flyball Association 2022 Club of the Year in September.
Recognised for the continuous progress and commitment to growing the sport, Norwest won the award after earning the most amount of points out of all the flyball clubs across Australia.
Points are awarded for hosting race meetings and demonstrations, entering teams in regular class, and members being a judge, on the the AFA committee, a registered timekeeper or registered steward
The Thunderdogs now look to their home event, hosting the Nationals at Hawkesbury.
The event is open to the public with free admission across all three days, with attendees encouraged to bring the family and on-lead dogs to watch the best teams from across Australia race for national glory.
Regular Class Racing will be held over Saturday and Sunday, October 1-2, with racing set to commence from 8:30am. The Open Class division and Singles and Pairs racing events will be held on Monday, October 3.
The racing event will be utilising the brand new indoor area at Hawkesbury Showground and the running surface will include matting for some of the divisions.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.