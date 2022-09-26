Students write books in a day for children battling cancer

More than 30 Windsor High School students came together to raise money for children suffering from cancer by writing a book in a day.
There were five groups of students from Years Seven to Nine that had an extra long day at school on Monday, September 12 as they took part in The Kids' Cancer Project Write a Book in a Day challenge.
Arriving at the school at 8am, the students worked with staff and special guest authors, Peter Rick and Christopher Holcroft, in the creative and collaborative competition, workshopping ideas, drawing illustrations and writing books.
They have managed to raise around $2500 so far, with all funds raised through sponsorship and to go to The Kids' Cancer Project, a national charity supporting childhood cancer research.
Digital editions of the completed stories will be made available on The Kids' Cancer Project Online Library and shared with hospitals across Australia.
Windsor High School teacher, Sally Fisher, said it was an amazing achievement for the students, who had been through so much in the last year with floods to raise money for other kids.
"Some of the kids that were there, are sort of still displaced because of the floods, and things like that," she said.
"It was just incredible to see their families get behind them and support them in this as well. Peter Rick and Christopher Holcroft came in and stayed all day. They helped a lot."
The competition had guidelines that the students had to meet, such as a theme, the inclusion of certain characters and five words, which were given to them at 8am.
They then had until 8pm to complete the books, writing and illustrating, before submitting it to the competition, which all five of the groups managed to do.
Ms Fisher said the guidelines were random and saw the students have to plan out their work.
"The books had to be a minimum of 3000 words, she said. "So, it's not an easy challenge for them, but they all finished their books by the end of the day, which is great.
"The books had to be for children, so young teen books. They did the drawings and uploaded them. They looked really good."
To pledge support visit tinyurl.com/yhtyhv2k.
