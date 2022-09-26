Hawkesbury Gazette

Students write books in a day for children battling cancer

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 26 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:14am
Authors, Peter Rick and Christopher Holcroft, helping Windsor High School students as they participate in The Kids' Cancer Project Write a Book in a Day challenge. Picture supplied.

More than 30 Windsor High School students came together to raise money for children suffering from cancer by writing a book in a day.

