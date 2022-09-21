Crafty kids called for holiday art classes in Richmond

Macquarie Towns Arts Society has a packed program of workshops planned to keep crafty kids busy throughout this school holiday period.
The workshops, which each run for two hours, are aimed at children aged five to 15 years.
Classes will be held in the classroom of Richmond Art Supplies, Shop 1, 328 Windsor Street, Richmond, and will be limited to 10 participants.
"We hope to encourage budding artists and give kids something fun and creative to do in the holidays, in a safe and friendly environment," said MTAS member Deidre Morrison.
The program is as follows:
Each workshop costs $15 and everything is supplied. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling Diedre on 0412 979 731.
Enrolments are also being taken now for MTAS After School Classes for term four. The 90 minute classes are ideal for seven to 12-year-olds and will start from 4pm on October 17.
For more details visit mtas.com.au.
