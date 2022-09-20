Drewy's Footy Fever: And then there were four

I thought the Raiders were sure things last week against the Eels.
Ricky was going to have them fine-tuned, ready to bash their way past the Eels and into the Preliminary Final.
To their credit, the good Parramatta showed up and out played the Green Machine in a very fine performance.
Brad Arthur, Mitchell Moses and their young team now head to a 30-degree Townsville to take on the Cowboys, for a chance to break the Grand Final hoodoo.
I am sorry, my Eels supporting friends, but that will be their last game for 2022. North Queensland will be too hot for you in every way.
The supreme talents of Jason Taumalolo, Murray Taulagi and Valentine Holmes will rise to the top, with their strong local support and take them into their fourth Grand Final, to play the Panthers. Yes, the Panthers!
Take it well, though. The Eels don't deserve to be in the Grand Final in 2022. Getting to the final four is a great result after some of your team's performances. I think 2023 will be your year.
There is no doubt the Bunnies are oozing talent. Latrell Mitchell is a megastar and can win a game on his own.
But he can also lose them with his casualness at key times.
Alex Johnston, Cody Walker and Damien Cook will walk into any other team. Cameron Murray is my favourite Rabbit and the spine of that team.
But on Saturday they are playing the best drilled group in the competition for the last three years.
South Sydney are a team of all stars, but the Panthers are an all star team.
Penrith's culture means they play for each other. They play for their jersey. They play for their members. They play for their town. They are not going to fall short this weekend.
It isn't "cool" to be a Panthers supporter. They don't have Hollywood or Billionaire owners. They don't have woke Political leverage. They don't have social media model girlfriends. They don't have a whole state behind them.
Penrith isn't Bondi, Melbourne or Manly. But that is what makes this team stronger.
You see the players at the club, the Plaza, Mt Druitt gyms or even walking at Tench Reserve. They are approachable and represent the base of Western Sydney footy fans. They are one of us.
In 2022, all four remaining teams have similar points scored per game, the same play the ball speed, and the same tackle efficiency.
They all have big name stars. But the difference is where the Panther unity shines through.
They have far superior defence and a much better completion rate than the other three. As a team, they are better.
That's why they win and that's why they will beat Souths and go onto beat the Cowboys in the Grand Final.
Finally, I hope the referees don't decide any of these last three games.
Grant Atkins and Ashley Klein are the front runners for the Grand Final which is a worry.
They have both made many incorrect decisions throughout 2022 that have changed games.
The constant stop-starts, camera hogging and referrals to the bunker directly affect the game quality.
They need to stay in the shadows and let the players be front and centre. Let a Mitchell, a Cleary, a Holmes or a Gutherson be the game winners.
So, sit back and enjoy the best teams of 2022 fighting it out.
I will catch you all next week with my Grand Final preview.
Go the Panthers!
