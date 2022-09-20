Hawkesbury Gazette

Drewy's Footy Fever: And then there were four

By Brad Drew
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I thought the Raiders were sure things last week against the Eels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.