Hawkesbury Gazette

Pink Finss founder, Jodie Amor, proud to be named a local hero

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 19 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:18pm
Pink Finss Charity founder, Jodie Amor, was named as the Westfield Penrith Local Hero for 2022. Picture supplied.

The Pink Finss Charity has been an important organisation in the Hawkesbury for many years and much of its success has come from the work of founder, Jodie Amor.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

