The Pink Finss Charity has been an important organisation in the Hawkesbury for many years and much of its success has come from the work of founder, Jodie Amor.
Last week, Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand announced their Westfield Local Heroes for 2022, with Ms Amor being named as one for Penrith.
Opening in February, locals submitted nominations to Westfield, of their everyday heroes who positively impact and inspire their local community.
Voted on by the community, Ms Amor won, which included being awarded a $20,000 grant for Pink Finss.
Founded in 2010, the charity aims to fill a gap in support for women diagnosed with cancer.
Since beginning, its has supported over 350 women and has now branched out to also support men.
Pink Finss was inspired by Ms Amor's own cancer experience, and the need to connect with others diagnosed with cancer who know exactly how it feels.
Ms Amor said being named a Local Hero and winning the grant for Pink Finss made her proud.
"Especially since I was nominated amongst so many worthy people who are doing great things in the community," she said.
"I am privileged to meet so many inspiring people every day and it's the best feeling to know that the work that we do has such a positive impact.
"It's all about the team. I'm very blessed to have a great team around me. It's a good thing to also be acknowledged to for what we do and was very exciting."
Ms Amor said they provide so many resources and services that to men and women now, part of the $20,000 Westfield grant will go towards those.
"One of our main services, that I believe makes a big difference to anybody that is going through cancer treatment, is our oncology massage," she said.
"This money will definitely go towards the oncology massage. We'd be able to help men and women through their cancer treatment."
Ms Amor thanked the community for voting for her and Pink Finss.
"When you hear people voted for you, it's overwhelming, but it makes you realise that what we're doing is working," she said.
"We are helping people and, at the end of the day, we are making a difference to the community."
Since launching its men's chapter this year, Pink Finss has received requests for help from 11 men and their families.
"[The award] was a great opportunity to get Pink Finss out there and it was good timing," Ms Amor said.
"We've opened up to men, so for us, it was a great way of letting the community know that we're helping men and women now."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
