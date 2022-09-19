Grose View students dance at the next level

A group of students from Grose View Public School have danced their way to the Wakakirri Awards Evening.
The Stage 2-3 Dance Group (made up of 34 students from Grades Three to Six) have been invited to perform at the Seymour Centre at the University of Sydney on Wednesday, September 21.
Grose View performed at the Wakakirri Festival earlier this year and were selected by Scott Irwin to go to the national festival's next level.
The awards and festival are run by the Wakakirri Story-Dance Association Inc - a not-for-profit organisation that uses storytelling as its focus for providing innovative educational programs to schools in a manner that resonates with contemporary youth culture.
At the awards night the group will perform its Escape to Neverland routine, which received two Wakakirri award nominations (National Festival Story Award and National Excellence in Performing Arts Award).
Grose View teacher, Tamara Hopkins, said to be able to do something of this scale had been incredible for the students, especially because of what they had endured over recent years.
"It was really good," she said. "Our students were interviewed at the end of it. We kind of reflected on the fact that everything that we've done had been put on hold because of COVID-19 and because of the bushfires a few years ago.
"We've been so impacted ... the students this year, were just thrilled."
The students had the opportunity to perform their routine a few times this year, but Wakakirri has been the largest and on a national scale.
Escape to Neverland is an adaptation of Peter Pan, telling the story of escaping to a different place where things are happy and free, and everyone is getting along, despite some hardships along the journey.
The performance at the awards night saw the students spend the last few weeks adding an extra minute and a half to Escape to Neverland, providing the routine with some more depth and story telling.
Ms Hopkins said many of the students had never danced before and the entire group worked hard to put it all together.
"We've got these little ones that are coming in three times a week to practice, even before school," she said.
"They were so excited by the music and the story.
"Te music's goes from Pink, then a bit of Metallica and it finishes off with a Peter Pan song. [The students] were really keen to do that and be part of that group."
Ms Hopkins said when the group were selected for to perform at the awards, the students were thrilled to be able to dance again and knew what an incredible opportunity it will be.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
