Tips for using a personal loan to finance your next big purchase

A much-needed holiday is one of the popular purchases a personal loan can be used for. Picture Shutterstock.

Story in partnership with Savvy.

There are plenty of things we need or want to buy but might not have the cash on hand for. Even if we do have some spare savings, we may not want to raid the kitty to use it all on the one purchase.

It could be for an urgent unbudgeted curve ball like repairs to keep your car on the road, fixing a roof that's sprung a leak, or a new fridge.



Or it could be something that you've been daydreaming about - that much-needed trip away after the restrictions of the pandemic, or maybe getting that tired old deck spruced up for when the family can finally get together this Christmas.



This is where an unsecured personal loan can come in handy. Personal loans allow the borrower to access finance quickly, at the most competitive interest rates, but without the purchase itself forming collateral.

Using a personal loan offers a financially smarter alternative to options like credit cards that need to be carefully managed to avoid high interest rates, or expensive pay day loans.



"When you're in a situation when you suddenly need to access cash it can be so easy to turn to the credit card without really thinking," said finance expert and CEO of Savvy, Bill Tsouvalas.



"But if people aren't disciplined it can get out of control. Personal loans are usually cheaper and if managed well can help people achieve some big financial and personal goals in life."



You can take advantage of flexible unsecured personal loans for almost any purpose and because of the lack of security required the process is very fast - you could have the money in your hands within 24 hours.



When you need money right away to cover an emergency cost like major car repairs a personal loan can help. Picture Shutterstock.

With the growth in the number of alternative online lenders in Australia, there are plenty of good deals to be had on loan amounts up to around $75,000. Even with interest rates on the rise, personal loans can be as low as 6.4 per cent.



For those on lower incomes who find themselves in need of credit there are some no interest loan options for a more limited range of purposes. For example the Vinnies No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS) offers up to $2000 for essential goods and services, including household items, educational needs. medical and dental expenses, and car repairs.



What can you use a personal loan for?



A personal loan can be used for anything from updating your car, or paying medical bills, to consolidating multiple debts into one manageable one.



It allows you to make the purchase you want and then pay it off with terms that suit you. You can decide how to pay your loan; select a term between one and seven years and either weekly, fortnightly or monthly payments.

Here are just some reasons personal loans might be a good option when you need some extra cash.



Travel loan

A change of scenery has shot to the top of most people's to do list since the easing of travel restrictions. Using a personal loan to fund a trip away for a holiday or to reunite with family and friends is one of the most popular purposes at the moment.



Home improvements

Our homes took on a whole new meaning during COVID. They became a cherished haven as well as a workplace as many of us were forced to work from home, and now kind of prefer it. It's also sparked a big rise in our desire to make our homes more comfortable and functional.



Upgrading your home office can make it easier to take advantage of new flexible working trends. Picture Shutterstock

Study fees

Another trend that's emerged is more people thinking of switching jobs and even changing careers. A personal loan could help make that a reality by helping you pay for university or TAFE fees.



Consolidating debt

It may not be the use of a personal loan you're daydreaming about but using one to pay off multiple debts - like out-of-control credit cards - and combining them into one, easier to manage loan can be a life saver. Being able to focus on paying off just one loan with more affordable rates and flexible repayment options simplifies the process. At a time when many people are feeling anxious about rising interest rates and the cost of living its a way to take control of your finances.



Smart use of personal loans

As with all loans, it's important to make sure you understand the details before going ahead, says Mr Tsouvalas.



"You should always think carefully about what you are borrowing money for and make sure you're well aware of how much it's going to cost.



"Know how much you'll need to pay back each month. You don't want to put too much pressure on your finances and then risk not being able to meet the payments."

