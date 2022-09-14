BIG W's Free Books for Kids returns

For the next eight weeks, children around the country will have the opportunity to collect eight classic Disney movie titles.
BIG W's national Free Books for Kids program is back in store from today (September 16) to encourage more Aussie kids to experience the benefits of reading.
The program will see a new Disney title released each week in all BIG W stores - including Richmond - that can be collected while stocks last, with no purchase necessary.
The collection of stories include Frozen, Cars, Moana, Toy Story, Encanto, Beauty and The Beast, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.
The Australian Dyslexia Association (ADA) worked alongside BIG W and The Walt Disney Company to ensure the series is presented in dyslexia friendly formats.
Category Manager - Books at BIG W, Meredith Drake, said they were excited the program and to bring "Disney magic" into the homes of Aussie families.
"We have made it a priority to ensure these books are inclusive of those with learning differences," she said.
"We want Aussie children, including those who experience dyslexia, to have a fantastic series of classic Disney titles to collect and enjoy for their story time."
According to the ADA, dyslexia may affect up to one in 10 Australians, with an estimated one in five children being undiagnosed.
The ADA is committed to making dyslexia friendly books more accessible for children who experience dyslexia, to practice their reading skills and feel more included.
The Disney collection books incorporate guidelines (such as utilising fonts) that make it easier to distinguish between similar letters and uncomplicated layouts with spacing, so the pages aren't overcrowded.
The books are also printed on paper with a gentle tint that can help to reduce visual stress when reading.
President of ADA, Jodi Clements, said they had found a lack of dyslexia friendly books that were readily available to purchase for children with dyslexia.
"We are thrilled to have worked alongside BIG W and Disney to develop this range of dyslexia friendly books which we all know children will love," she said.
