BIG W's Free Books for Kids returns

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 15 2022 - 12:38am, first published September 14 2022 - 4:16am
BIG Ws Free Books for Kids program is back in store from September 16. Picture supplied.

For the next eight weeks, children around the country will have the opportunity to collect eight classic Disney movie titles.

