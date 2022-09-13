Hawkesbury Gazette

Hannan's love of landscape on show at Purple Noon Gallery

Updated September 13 2022 - 8:03am, first published 6:29am
Rachel Hannan's works on the walls of Purple Noon Gallery. Picture supplied.

The wondrous landscapes of Blue Mountains-based artist Rachel Hannan are taking centre stage at Purple Noon Gallery at Freemans Reach.

