Hannan's love of landscape on show at Purple Noon Gallery

The wondrous landscapes of Blue Mountains-based artist Rachel Hannan are taking centre stage at Purple Noon Gallery at Freemans Reach.
On display from now until September 25, Ms Freeman's landscapes feature her favourite places that have been transformed after the fires and rains, painted in her thick, energetic impasto style.
"Painting these rhythmic forms and dancing foliage is endlessly fascinating to me," she said on the Purple Noon website.
"I have a connection to the landscape indescribable in words, but that I touch on through paint: the space between the stillness and the tearing winds; the ever changing relationship between forms and dancing light; the gap between what you see and what is actually there; the music of the colours that have no sounds, the rhythm and energy of the elements that can't be stopped, won't be harnessed, can't be known.
"The landscape is passion, unpredictability, life, birth, sex, death; dangerous and harsh, yet comforting in its realness. It leaves me with the wonder of how to exist in such vast unkempt beauty. I move through the landscape with reverence and respect. It is never the same, every moment perfect and fleeting, impossible to portray but exciting to try."
Ms Freeman likened being in the landscape to being in love.
"I am drawn to its power, glory and terror, in hope that I can hold it forever, but won't be captured," she said.
"It's a wild thing. That is what I try to recreate in my paintings; the exhilaration of uncertainty and surprise, the freedom of the unknown."
Purple Noon Gallery is located at 606 Terrace Road, Freemans Reach.
For opening hours and more information, including a closer look at Ms Freeman's works, visit purplenoongallery.com.au.
