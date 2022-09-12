Chance to sample Hawkesbury art and craft at weekend fair

Friends of the Hawkesbury Arts Community and Regional Gallery will host an art and craft fair on September 17 and 18 at the Stan Stevens Studio in the Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor.
Throughout the "cash and carry" weekend a variety of midsize to small paintings and delightful handmade cards, crafts and jewellery will be put on display and available for sale.
It's an ideal chance to grab a unique gift for someone special well in advance of the impending silly season.
Hawkesbury artists exhibiting their works include: R.W.Cook; Virginia Wheatley; Sheila Sharp; Deidre Morrison; Satya Morrison; Diana Lee-Gobbitt; Rosalie Neef; Margaret Ginnings; Yvonne West; Callum Nairn and Marcela Pyke.
Their styles vary from traditional to contemporary and all works are reasonably priced.
Entry is free and the fair will run from 9am to 3pm each day.
For more details about the weekend call Margaret on 4577 4440.
