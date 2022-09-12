Hawkesbury Gazette

Chance to sample Hawkesbury art and craft at weekend fair

"Best mates", earth pastel art by Virginia Wheatley.

Friends of the Hawkesbury Arts Community and Regional Gallery will host an art and craft fair on September 17 and 18 at the Stan Stevens Studio in the Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor.

