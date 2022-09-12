Primary school students engage with Hawkesbury City Council

Primary school students from across the Hawkesbury were recently brought to Hawkesbury City Council to learn about how local government operates.
Council hosted its inaugural School Leadership and Awareness Program welcoming 88 students to the program at the Windsor Function Centre and participated in a mock Council Meeting in the Council Chambers.
Attending the program were students from St Monica's Catholic Primary School in Richmond (60 students), Glossodia Public School (four students), Macdonald Valley Public School (four students) and Kurrajong East Public School (20 students).
The annual program was created by council staff and stemmed from a motion to council a couple of years ago by the current mayor, Sarah McMahon.
It aims to teach Year Five and Six students about the role of council in the Hawkesbury community.
The students also learned about the three different levels of government (Federal, State and Local), as well as the mayor and councillors roles as representatives of council.
Cr McMahon said it was fantastic to have school students coming back to council again, to see how the council does things and what's involved in looking after the community.
"The students rotated through three sessions and heard about the role of Council staff," Cr McMahon said.
"The jobs that Council has in our local area, including Bushcare, Cultural Services and Community Services, as well as gaining an understanding of how we look after roads, rubbish, parks, pools and our libraries.
"I think they really enjoyed the mock Council Meeting in the Council Chambers where they got to role play being councillors."
Cr McMahon thought it was great to see all of the children actively participating in the program and asking questions.
"It is vitally important that children have this knowledge about what council looks after, as well as how Local Government fits into the broader political environment," she said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
