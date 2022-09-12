Hawkesbury Gazette

Primary school students engage with Hawkesbury City Council

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawkesbury mayor, Sarah McMahon, and Cr Jill Reardon address students in the Council Chambers. Picture supplied.

Primary school students from across the Hawkesbury were recently brought to Hawkesbury City Council to learn about how local government operates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.