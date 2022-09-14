Drewy's Footy Fever: The Panthers purr past Parramatta

I said Penrith would win big - and they did! The Panthers are now one game away from a third consecutive NRL Grand Final.
Nathan Cleary has had a football in his hand every second since being sent off during the regular season.
He prepared for revenge against Parramatta and he got it. It was a complete game from an ever-evolving player.
Eels coach Brad Arthur conceded after the 27-8 loss that Cleary "kicked us to death".
It wasn't just Nathan though. The whole team worked hard as a unit with individuals like Brian To'o showing us that wingers actually do matter.
He ran for 222 metres from 24 carries and had seven tackle busts.
The mission was clear with Jarome Luia declaring: "Teams aren't going to break in finals, you've got to make them break". I loved that quote.
The Panthers will play the winner of the Sharks and Rabbitohs for a place in the big game. Dare I say, they will win big then, too? I think I will.
Now to the Roosters and the Rabbitohs. What a mess of a game. Who is to blame for such a bad example of footy?
The players were ill-disciplined and let their emotions get away from them. Both coaches need to look at themselves and not blame others.
It was only because the Rabbitohs played a little bit more footy that they won.
I must say that referee Ashley Klein also lost control and his only answer was to be polite and keep binning players.
If he was being consistent, then another 3 or 4 sin bins should have occurred in the final 20 minutes.
A key point in the game was Latrell Mitchell putting the ball down, walking away rather than play it and then waiting for an off-field review.
Klein let it happen rather than call a knock on and that's why he lacks the respect of the players.
In the 1990s, Bill Harrigan would have chastised the culprits, looked at the nearest TV camera with his model looks and sent a forward leader off from each team.
He knew how to control a bunch of athletes with egos as he was one himself. That's why he was the best.
One thing is for sure. In my day, we wouldn't be faking an injury every few tackles hoping the referee and bunker catch something in a replay.
I understand why they do it. The game in its current format encourages it. But real footy players don't do that.
That farcical game was a complete contrast to the great Saturday games.
The Canberra Raiders took out the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys upset the Shire with a golden point thriller against Cronulla.
The Green Machine will now head up to Parramatta on Friday night for a sudden death semi-final.
They have won five in a row and Ricky Stuart has them fully believing in themselves.
Beware Parra fans because Hudson Young, Elliot Whitehead, Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine are coming to bash your boys.
Your pack need to do some extra sessions this week or they will be run over and Season 2022 will end like all the others.
Meanwhile the Cronulla Sharks will be mentally and physically exhausted after a 93-minute golden point loss and will take on a buoyant South Sydney in front of a big crowd. Very hard to do.
My tips are Canberra will win in a brutal clash and head though to play the Cowboys in Townsville.
The Rabbitohs will finish off the Sharks quite easily, before stepping up to meet the Panthers in the Preliminary Final.
Based on the last four games, the Cowboys will return to Sydney on the October long weekend to meet Penrith in the Grand Final, with the Panthers going back-to-back.
You heard it here first!
