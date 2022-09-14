Hawkesbury Gazette

Drewy's Footy Fever: The Panthers purr past Parramatta

By Brad Drew
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:22am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I said Penrith would win big - and they did! The Panthers are now one game away from a third consecutive NRL Grand Final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.