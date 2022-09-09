Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's 1970 visit to St Matthew's at Windsor

IN a historic acknowledgement of the importance of St Matthews Anglican Church at Windsor to Australia's colonial history, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the church in Windsor on April 30, 1970.
Canon Harold Rawson was the rector at the time. The Bishop of Parramatta, Gordon Begbie came out to serve as the official escort for the touring party.
Crowds queued to see the Queen, who met the parish wardens and their wives and crowds of local school children, who eagerly waved flags in welcome.
It was described by the Fairfax photographer at the time as being only a whirlwind 10-minute visit. While at the historic site the Queen and her husband examined the 1822 silver chalice and plate given to the church by King George IV.
Interestingly, the chalice is inscribed St Andrew, Windsor, a quirk showing there was some confusion as to its name at the time.
The original chapel in Thompson Square was dedicated to St Andrew and it is thought some made the assumption the new church would have the same name, despite Governor Lachlan Macquarie having dedicated the church to St Matthew in 1817.
While at St Matthews the Queen also signed the visitor book while Prince Phillip looked at an 1820 Bible.
Some 47 years after her visit, in 2017, Queen Elizabeth II wrote a letter of congratulations, on Buckingham Palace letterhead, to St Matthews on the occasion of its 200th birthday of the foundation stone being put in place. It was reproduced in the souvenir booklet commemorating the event.
