Hawkesbury Gazette

Australian National Flag to fly at half-mast for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

By Finn Coleman
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:12pm
The flags outside of Hawkesbury City Council chambers flying at half-mast. Picture by Hawkesbury City Council.

Hawkesbury City Council will be flying the Australian National Flag at half-mast immediately and until further notice as Australia mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

