Australian National Flag to fly at half-mast for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Hawkesbury City Council will be flying the Australian National Flag at half-mast immediately and until further notice as Australia mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
This is as a mark of mourning and respect, and in accordance with protocol.
Advertisement
It is customary to fly the flag at half-mast from the time of announcement of the death of The Sovereign, until the day after the funeral, except on the day the accession of the new Sovereign is proclaimed.
In accordance with protocol, the flags out the front of Council's Administration Building have been lowered this morning to half-mast and will remain lowered until further notice.
The Queen's picture still sits behind the Mayor's chair in the Council Chambers.
Hawkesbury mayor, Sarah McMahon, said it was tremendously sad to wake up this morning to the news of the Queen's passing.
"For 70 years she has given a life of service to the Commonwealth and has been our head of state here in Australia," she said.
"So on behalf of all the residents in the Hawkesbury, I have paid tribute to the Queen and her service online.
"And of course, we'll be flying our flags at half mast today onwards."
Council has a council meeting on Tuesday, September 13 where Cr McMahon will take some advice about saying a few words in regards to the passing.
"I will speak amongst our other councillors to discuss what we may wish to do to honour [the Queen's] memory and of course, her life of devotion of service to the Commonwealth," she said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.