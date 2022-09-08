Hawkesbury Regional Museum trials new program for locals living with dementia

Hawkesbury residents living with dementia and their carers will have the opportunity to participate in the Hawkesbury Regional Museum's new miniMuseum program.
The program will feature travelling miniMuseum boxes that aim to provide a valuable local service to people living with dementia.
This Hawkesbury-wide program will allow participants to engage in multi-sensory activities and object handling to support learning, connection and cognitive stimulation, as well as encourage reminiscence.
The first box, In the School Yard, will be made available free of charge to a select number of aged care facilities and community groups to gain program feedback.
Following the trial, a wider range of boxes will be available from Summer 2022.
Museum staff will facilitate the program, with future programs to offer self-facilitated sessions.
The sessions will be held at aged care facilities, community group locations or at the museum.
To register contact the Creative Programs Coordinator at Council's Cultural Services via email - creative@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au - as session sizes are limited to a maximum of 10 people per session.
