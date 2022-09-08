Uniting Hawkesbury residents celebrate completion of their new home

Uniting Hawkesbury residents have beat their drums to celebrate the completion of the new Jacaranda communal space and Independent Living villas.
Residents took part in an African drumming experience with Soul Drumming on Friday, September 2.
Soul Drumming provided each of the residents at Richmond with their own drum and a chance to get to know each other in their new environment.
Uniting Hawkesbury resident Anne Howes said the day and drumming experience was "absolutely delightful".
"I have never seen anything quite like it" she said.
"It's lovely to see how everyone mingled together and participated in the event.
"It's a great opportunity for the people who are a little bit quiet to get involved and become part of the fantastic community we have here at Uniting Hawkesbury."
The new village offers 35 new villas, an independent living club room, café, playground and a hairdresser for residents and the community to enjoy.
Uniting Head of Property Development, Adrian Ciano, said it was fantastic to see residents settling into their new village.
"Good properties help to provide great care and service outcomes. It also provides residents with a lovely environment to live in and an excellent place for employees to work," he said.
"The design enables a rich diversity of social interaction, inviting the broader community and extended family members to use the café, hair and beauty salon and gardens.
"Uniting understands the importance of creating services where Ageing in Place is possible, and we strive to provide a continuum of care.
The fully occupied village offers a vibrant and inclusive social environment that provides a continuum of care, as well as a transitional ease of access between Uniting's services from Independent Living to Residential Aged Care as needed.
Mr Ciano said that where possible Uniting values having this 'collocated village', with both services in the one location.
"When someone needs to move from Independent Living to Residential Aged care it is much better if they are still on the same site close to their friends, networks within familiar surroundings," he said.
Uniting Director of Property and Housing, Simon Furness, said Uniting was driven by its mission to enliven communities, confront injustice and welcome everybody as they are.
"This includes our commitment to ensure that older Australians are respected and receive the quality of care that they deserve," he said.
"This is a fantastic example of Uniting using its property portfolio to provide quality accommodation for people from all stages of life.
"Uniting is proud to be part of helping to provide affordable housing and homelessness solutions.
"We support more government action to address this issue, including more investment in social housing and more targeted support services for older people at risk of homelessness," Mr Furness said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
