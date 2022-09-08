Hawkesbury Gazette

Richmond Swimming Centre to open for Spring and Summer

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:40am
Richmond Swimming Centre. Picture supplied.

The Richmond Swimming Centre will be opening during the spring school holidays on Saturday, September 24 for the 2022/2023 Spring/Summer Season.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

