Richmond Swimming Centre to open for Spring and Summer

The Richmond Swimming Centre will be opening during the spring school holidays on Saturday, September 24 for the 2022/2023 Spring/Summer Season.
With large open spaces, a half size basketball court, shaded toddlers pool and playground, the centre is a great place to take the family to cool down this Summer.
The Learn to Swim lessons and Squad training will operate after school and on Saturday mornings throughout Term 4, 2022 and Term 1, 2023.
January Intensive Sessions will run for all levels during the Summer school holidays in the lead up to School Swimming Carnivals early next year.
The centre will be open until 7pm on weekdays throughout the school term to allow for longer lap swimming times.
The 50 metre pool may be closed for events and peak school usage, with these closures to be advertised in advance through Hawkesbury City Council's Facebook page and signage at the swimming centre.
September 24 to October 9:
October 10 to November 30:
December 1 to February 28 (Hours may vary at Christmas and New Year):
1 March - 6 April:
8 April - 23 April:
Richmond Swimming Centre will be closed on Christmas Day 2022 and Good Friday 2023.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
