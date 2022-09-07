Sackville Ferry will be temporarily closed between 9am and 3:15pm over Tuesday to Thursday, September 13-15, for emergency works to replace the mooring pole.
Motorists travelling across the river will need to detour north to take the Lower Portland Ferry.
This detour is expected to add around 45 minutes to the journey. Motorists are advised to plan ahead.
Those travelling from the western side of the river will have to detour via West Portland Road and motorists on the eastern side will need to detour via River Road (alternative routes detailed on map below).
School buses operating before 9am and after 3:15pm won't be impacted. Trucks can also use the ferry during these times.
Emergency services vehicles needing to cross the river, will be able to use the ferry at any time, but with a 15 minute delay to allow for the resetting of the ferry crossing.
