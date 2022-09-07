Hawkesbury Gazette

Sackvile Ferry to temporarily close next week for emergency works

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:34am
Sackville Ferry will be temporarily closed during next weeks. Picture from Robyn Preston MP - Member for Hawkesbury Facebook.

Sackville Ferry will be temporarily closed between 9am and 3:15pm over Tuesday to Thursday, September 13-15, for emergency works to replace the mooring pole.

